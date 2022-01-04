Lex Luthor Believes The World Needs Superman (Batman #119 Spoilers)

Lex Luthor relationship with superman has been a rather twisty and turny one. His ultimate foe, the scientist, then businessman, opposed to his every whim, the origins of that enmity have also twisted and turned. No one really remembers the one about Lex hating Superman because of the loss of his hair.

Okay, hardly anyone at least. For Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, everything happened and everything mattered.

But motivations have changed. John Byrne's Man Of Steel saw a Lex Luthor still with hair lay out his issues as those of a rival for Metropolis.

But over the years, that also changed and gained nuance. Even the Villain With A Point trope. That superman's presence was stifling the growth of humanity.

And that by forcing Lex Luthor to deal with Superman stopped Luther from dealing with all of humanity's other problems.

Or that Superman's powers were unearned, that he didn't have to work for them.

Making Lex Luthor a much better role model for humanity,

That Superman was not a human, yet sought to represent humanity.

And that the very existence of a Superman denigrated the achievements of humanity, and saw them unworthy of recognition. Why have a moon launch, when Superman can just fly there?

Recently, as we saw in Death Metal, and in Superman and Justice League before, Lex Luthor has fought alongside Superman, an attempted back and forth at rehabilitation.

Even taking on the Superman role himself for a while. That maybe gave him some perspective.

And realising his own role in how that story played out.

Saving all of reality in the way he knows best, killing a Superman, and himself at the same time.

Before seeing the very biggest of pictures.

Now, he's back, and choosing to be in Batman's life instead. Returning in Batman #118, revealed as the man funding Batman Inc now that Bruce Wayne no longer has access to his family's billions.

Been still keeping a little of the perspective he gained along the way.

"The world needs a Superman" – a rejection of everything that Lex Luthor once stood for. And it's not just the very expensive wine talking.

Well someone has to pay for those rubber Batcostumes… could Luthor, not the billionaire Wayne wants, be the billionaire that Wayne needs?

BATMAN #119 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor? Backup: Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi must play detective when a classmate goes missing… Even with Batman's help, can this dynamic duo solve this mystery?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022