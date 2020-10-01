Lexington, North Carolina Presents – Mask-Con – Next Weekend

Want to go to a comic convention? Don't want to get the coronavirus? Then welcome to Mask-Con, dubbing itself "An Outdoor, Socially-Distanced, Sanitary Comic Show". It is being held at the Lexington Cinema in North Carolina, on Saturday 10th October 2020 and hosted by the Ssalefish Comics chain of stores.

We at Ssalefish Comics are happy to announce that we'll be helping the folks at Lexington Cinema in Lexington, NC put on an old school comic show with a mind for tackling the challenges faced during social gatherings in 2020.

We'll put together a fair-like environment in Lexington Cinema's spacious parking lot so folks in western NC can get back to visiting with artists, digging through boxes, and sharing their love of comics while remaining socially distanced, sanitary, and safe.

For retailers, spaces will be $60 per section and come with one 8' table and 2 chairs, but you can also get a $10 discount for providing your own table and chairs.

For artists and other creators, spaces will be $35 per section and come with one 6' table and 2 chairs.

All exhibitors will be separated with at least 8' between each of their sections.

Attendees will be admitted in two 4 hour sessions, priced at $5 admission for each session or $8 for the whole day, and capacity will be monitored at all times.

Despite taking place outdoors, all exhibitors and attendees must wear a mask at all times, no exceptions. No covering or shade is guaranteed, so please plan ahead bring along any tents, umbrellas, or alternate coverings that you'll need.

Food trucks will be in attendance for refreshments.

Our alternate rain date will be the following Saturday, October 17th with the same times.

Email ssalefishgso@gmail.com to pre-order tickets as attendees or purchase booth space as exhibitors.