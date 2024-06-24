Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, lcsd, local comic shop day

Local Comic Shop Day Switches To The Last Saturday In September

ComicsPRO has announced that Local Comic Shop Day is permanently moving from the Winter Holiday Season to the last Saturday in September.

Article Summary Local Comic Shop Day moves to the last Saturday in September starting 2024.

2024's focus will be on rebranding and strengthening industry partnerships.

Exclusive #LCSD variants and deals set to return in 2025 with special criteria.

Retailers can register for perks like ordering variants and targeted ads.

ComicsPRO, the trade organization for store-front comic retailers, has announced that Local Comic Shop Day is permanently moving from the Winter Holiday Season to the last Saturday in September. Additionally, the focus of the 2024 event, held on September 28th this year, will be rebranding and strengthening industry partnerships in lieu of offering variant covers.

Local Comic Shop Day, in previous years, has seen publishers offer special limited edition items, just for sale on that day, and only in bricks 'n' mortar stores rather than online.

"We are moving Local Comic Shop Day to the last Saturday in September for a few reasons", said Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO. "September is usually a slow month. The new date should help retailers increase sales by bringing the spotlight to local comic shops. By moving it to the Fall, we hope more publishers, retailers, and distributors can participate as it won't overlap with an already busy end of year/winter holiday season and to stake out its own unique space on the calendar."

They state that no #LCSD branded comics or graphic novels will be offered in 2024 but that they will return in 2025. "One of the goals of Local Comic Shop Day is to offer limited, and exclusive items." said Marc Bowker, Board Director of ComicsPRO. "We don't have enough time to source these for the 2024 event. But, they will return in 2025. Specifically, we will be asking publishers to offer items that have low print runs, are released earlier or exclusively in the Direct Market, or are unique in some way."

They state that the focus of Local Comic Shop Day will be rebranding and strengthening industry ties. "The focus of Local Comic Shop Day 2024 will be to get a message out to the world that Comic Book Stores are unique entertainment destinations and that people should go in to visit their local store." Added Bowker. "We hope to encourage publishers, distributors, and creators to join us in a media push and also to help us increase visits to the stores in other ways."

Retailers are encouraged to register for Local Comic Shop Day 2024 to gain the following benefits:

Ability to order ComicsPRO variants

Stores be listed on the #LCSD website

Access to sales and deals from publishers and other vendors.

Facebook ad push to registered store's zip code.

Comics publishers, distributors, and creators that would like to help comic stores celebrate Local Comic Shop Day® can email marco@comicspro.org for more information.

But maybe no one told Dstlry Media, who have listed a LCSD 2024 Gone Black and White Edition for late September in their latest solicits and solicitations…

LCSD 2024 GONE #1 BLACK AND WHITE EDITION (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JUL241590

(W) Jock (A/CA) Jock

This Local Comic Shop Day, experience the acclaimed masterpiece GONE #1 like never before. DSTLRY proudly brings you a unique, limited-edition black and white version that highlights Jock's stunning line work. This all black and white edition strips away the colors, providing a fresh perspective on the narrative and artwork, emphasizing the meticulous line work that Jock is renowned for. The GONE #1 Black and White LCSD Edition will be printed to order and is available only to participating retailers. A must-have for collectors and fans alike, don't miss your chance to own this one of a kind artifact from the bestselling series. Visit your local comic shop on September 28, 2024 to secure your copy!In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: $20.00

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!