Locust, Rodents, Unikorn, Snatched in Scout April 2021 Solicitations

Scout Comics has a bunch of launches in their April 2021 solicitations, including Galactic Rodents Of Mayhem #1 by Gilbert Deltrez and Sebastian Navas, Unikorn #1 by Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin and Rafael Loureiro, Locusts #1 by Massimo Rosi and Alex Nieto, and Snatched #1 by Sheldon Allen and Mauricio Campetella. Oh yes and Murder Hobo: Galactic Neutral #1 by Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez, Jason Lynch, Steve Lavigne, Steve Mardo and Ryan Browne.

And a few other things too. Take a look at Scout Comics' April 2021 solicitations.

GALACTIC RODENTS OF MAYHEM #1

FEB211492

(W) Gilbert Deltrez (A) Sebastian Navas

A love letter to the Saturday morning cartoons of the 80's and 90's! A group of capybara galactic bounty hunters – Bash, Ripple, Mona-Lisa, and their father figure, a gunslinging gecko named Gan-Gon – find themselves on the run when a huge interstellar bounty is placed on their heads! Facing everything from viper snipers, armed armadas, and even a hulking robo-shark, can the heroic crew of capybaras come together as a family before it's too late?

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LOCUST #1

FEB211493

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

Most of humanity has fallen victim to a terrible plague that has turned them into giant locusts. As the locusts consume the earth, the uninfected survivors struggle to stay alive. During the "Great Transformation" a fisherman and his elderly mother try to escape a decimated New York City. Can they survive?

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MURDER HOBO CHAOTIC NEUTRAL #1 (MR)

FEB211494

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez (A) Jason Lynch, Steve Lavigne, Steve Mardo (A/CA) Ryan Browne

In the lands of High Adventure, where brave warriors seek out fame and fortune, the unlucky few will recruit a Murder Hobo into their ranks. Follow the further exploits of Roddy the Rotten, Big Momma Venus, and Spectra Liaison as they team up with (and ruin the plans of) every adventurer they come across. This series also launches a new collection of tales featuring the frothmancer pimp-daddy, Lord Froth, and his army of undead gigolos. Featuring four new tales from a new creative team.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SNATCHED #1

FEB211498

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella

From the favelas of Central America, all the way to the scalp of your favorite A-List actress or IG Crush (you know the one I'm talking about), Snatched is a hardcore voyage into the bloody, treacherous, violent, unfiltered, uncompromising, and always unforgiving world of human hair trafficking. Following three parallel storylines, Snatched examines how racism, misogyny, and unchecked capitalism lead the pursuit of one of the world's most visible and lucrative, yet unspoken commodities: hair weave. If you thought the drug game was deadly, wait until you see what goes down in the hair trade.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNIKORN #1

FEB211502

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Rafael Loureiro

Scoot Imprint. Mae Everhart inherits an old horse from her long lost mother, only to discover a strange nub on the horse's forehead hidden beneath a fly bonnet. Searching for answers, Mae explores her mom's abandoned veterinary office and finds a secret book her mother hid just for her, its title… Unikorn Guide! Join Mae and Percy on a journey of healing in Unikorn. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99



CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #4

FEB211489

(W) Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts (A) Gioele Filippo

The harvest is coming! Daniel, Cyrus, and the mother race to save the children of Terra. Will their warnings be heeded or will they be labeled as traitors? Witness the blood soaked climax to this extra-terrestrial epic.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CONCRETE JUNGLE TP VOL 01

FEB211490

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Karl Mostert

The year is 1986. The streets of Atom City-Miami crawl with extraterrestrials, robots, and genetic mutations. Crime is a plague. There are no good guys. There are no bad guys. There are only survivors. When a rogue telepath begins hijacking unsuspecting minds and bodies to commit vicious crimes, crooked Detective Annie Brunson is charged with cracking the case with her new straight laced telepathic partner, Faith Jones. Concrete Jungle is a science fiction police tale like no other. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $14.99

FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #4

FEB211491

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Clark Bint

This is the end. With the animal civil war reaching a gruesome conclusion and law enforcement closing in, the time for Frank to act has arrived. Will Frank find the answers he seeks? Can the horrors be stopped? One thing is for sure, the animals won't be going down without a fight in the exciting finale!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RECOUNT #4

FEB211495

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

Alone inside the White House, President McDearmon and Special Agent Barto receive unwanted visitors. While Barto defends the Executive Mansion from dangerous intruders, civil unrest erupts across the nation, manifesting itself with blood and violence in the streets of Macon, Georgia. Regardless of the outcomes, this nation will never be the same.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SH*TSHOW #3 (MR)

FEB211496

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A) Samir Simao

This is it, fearless readers! Balam is picking off the McCoys one by one, and Legend's day of reckoning has arrived. Does the Principled Protector of Peace have it in him to put the demon away for good, or should we prepare ourselves to be doomed for eternity? The first story ends here!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHEPHERD TP VOL 01

FEB211497

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A) Ryan Showers (A/CA) Luca Panciroli

Black Caravan Imprint. After Professor Lawrence Miller's teenage son Val's tragic death, he cannot shake the sense that his son's soul is lost and wandering between heaven and earth. Grief-stricken, Lawrence has become convinced he can rescue his son, but at what cost? What lengths will Lawrence go to in this supernatural thriller from the father/son writing team or Andrea Lorenzo Molinari and Xavier Roberto Molinari.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $19.99

STAKE #2

FEB211499

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

After her careless solo mission nearly got her killed, Angel is sent for re-education at the Vampire Bounty Hunting Union. Already on thin ice, she manages to find herself in more hot water with her superiors, as a series of events leads to Jessamy needing to bail Angel out of another sticky situation. Can Jessamy get through to Angel, or will she wander down a path of self-destruction before she can fulfill her goal of catching her friend's killer?

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ADV OF BYRON WAR OF ROTISSERIE ONE SHOT

FEB211501

(W) Chris Hamer, Quenton Brodnak (A) Chris Hamer

Scoot Imprint. Byron is back! The popular Adventures of Byron series returns with an all new tale! War rages between friends, can Chicken, Celebrities, and a matchmaking app bring them back together? Find out in this one shot issue, War of the Rotisserie. The Adventures of Byron are all-ages, self-contained stories starring Byron, Oswald, and Paxton, three monsters who rely on each other no matter how hairbrained their schemes become.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99