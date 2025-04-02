Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

Logan, Laura, Wade & Ellie in Wolverines And Deadpools

Logan, Laura Kinney, Wade Wilson and Ellie Wilson in Wolverines And Deadpools, from Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio, in July from Marvel Comics

Weapon X-Men has been cancelled. Long live Wolverines And Deadpools, with Logan and his daughter Laura Kinney, Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie Wilson, the deadliest father/daughter duos, 2xWolverine and 2xDeadpool with Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio, from Marvel Comics for July. Could this be the daddy/daughter bonding comic book that everyone has been waiting for?

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1 (OF 3)

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 7/2

CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS! What's better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby! "Wolverine and Deadpool are teaming up again this July in a new comic series—and this time, they're bringing their daughters along for the ride! Get ready for a double dose of the iconic duo in WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS, a three-issue limited series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio. During their acclaimed run on Deadpool, Ziglar and Antônio reintroduced Wade's daughter Ellie, who stepped up as the all-new Deadpool following Wade's death (he got better!). In this exciting evolution of the series, a new threat brings the whole family together as both Deadpools join forces with both Wolverines—Logan and Laura—for some quality time slashing and shooting their way through the Marvel Universe! "The past 15 issues I've spent writing Wade and Ellie have been a dream come true," Ziglar shared. "Getting to finish out their journey with two of the coolest mutants is just a cherry on top—I can't explain just how much I look forward to exploring the father-daughter dynamics with these four!"

Covers by Rogê Antônio and Taurin Clarke.

