Lois Lane Calls Superman Captain Underpants? (DC Comics Spoilers)

Who else in the DC Comics Universe is going around calling Superman "Captain Underpants"? And does Dav Pilkey know?

Who is Captain Underpants? Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish two Superman stories off the beaten track, Superman '78 #4 by Robert Venditti and Gavin Guidry in Richard Donner movie continuity, with Lois Lane having… thoughts about Superman.

While in the final issue of Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville #6 by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos, Fire reveals her own nickname for Superman as "Captain Underpants".

Which is also Lois Lane's nickname for Superman. Hang on, who knows he is married to anyone in this continuity now?

Notably, Captain Underpants is also an illustrated series of middle-grade novels by Dav Pilkey about two fourth graders, George Beard and Harold Hutchins, with Captain Underpants as a superhero from the boys' homemade comic books, who accidentally becomes real when George and Harold hypnotize their cruel, bossy, and ill-tempered principal, Mr. Krupp. It also span off the most successful graphic novel series in American history, Dog Man.

He certainly outsells Superman. Might DC Comics want in on that action?

