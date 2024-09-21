Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gatchaman, mad cave

Long Cold Winter, Missing On The Moon- Mad Cave December 2024 Solicits

Long Cold Winter and Missing On The Moon launch in Mad Cave Studios' December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios debuts Long Cold Winter and Missing On The Moon in December 2024.

Long Cold Winter follows ex-soldier Peace Dog in a dystopian future.

Missing On The Moon features PI Daniel Schwinn uncovering lunar conspiracies.

New installments of Gatchaman, Dick Tracy, and Flash Gordon hit the shelves.

Long Cold Winter by Francesca Perillo and Stefano Cardoselli and Missing On The Moon by Cory Crater and Damian Couceiro both launch in Mad Cave Studios' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the Papercutz line.

LONG COLD WINTER #1 (OF 4) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241739

OCT241740 – LONG COLD WINTER #1 (OF 4) CVR B MARC ASPINALL

(W) Francesca Perillo (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

In the not-too-distant future, the air on Earth has become unbreathable. However, a multinational company called Air Co. has constructed generators that provide oxygen for those who can afford it. Peace Dog, a desperate ex-soldier, who has been willing to do anything to obtain breathable air is haunted by his past and hunted by bounty hunters, though, he may have found a way out of his current predicament by helping a mysterious robot child escape the dangerous and congested city. But, someone from his past has no intention of letting him leave…alive.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MISSING ON THE MOON #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAMIAN COUCIERO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241741

OCT241742 – MISSING ON THE MOON #1 (OF 4) CVR B RYE HICKMAN

(W) Cory Crater (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

"The year is 1997, and crime on the Moon runs rampant…and in the Lunar colony of Buzztown, a billionaire's daughter has just gone missing. Washed-up private investigator Daniel Schwinn is tasked with finding the missing child, but in the process discovers a dark conspiracy stemming back decades…

Schwinn will have to navigate a world of undead drug addicts, mechanized robocops, and blue-skinned Soviets known as Darksiders to discover the truth. In doing so, he'll have to confront his own allegiances, and try to atone for past mistakes since resurfaced.

Missing on the Moon is your next neon-noir obsession, brought to you by writer Cory Crater (The Codex) and artist Damian Couceiro (X-Force, Ghost Rider 2099, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)."

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

GATCHAMAN TP VOL 01

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241723

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (CA) Inaki Miranda

"The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team!

A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting volume in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!" Collects Issues #0-5.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DICK TRACY #6 CVR A GERALDO BORGES

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241724

OCT241725 – DICK TRACY #6 CVR B FRANCAVILLA

OCT241732 – DICK TRACY #1 CON EXC FRANCAVILLA CVR

(W) Alex Segura, Michael Moreci (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

"THE NEXT CHAPTER FOR DICK TRACY STARTS HERE–THE PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT!

Still reeling from the fallout of the bloody gang war that gripped the city, Detective Dick Tracy has little time to recover as he confronts a series of grisly murders. With bodies piling up, a newly deputized Pat must grapple with his new path, and Tess makes a startling discovery–all kicking off the must-read second arc of one of the most acclaimed new series of the year!"

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #2

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241726

(W) Dan DiDio, Rich Douek (A) Various (CA) Adam Gorham

"An all-new Quarterly special featuring a multiverse of stories!

Prince Barin, the exiled ruler of Mongo, is featured in an exciting one-shot tale that expands upon his role in Jeremy Adams's ongoing Flash Gordon series. Friend, foe, freedom, or phaser–anything goes!

In another universe, we dive deeper into Dale's final moments in Defenders of the Earth and her evolution into the digital being known as Dynac X. Lastly, this issue also features an all-new "Flash Fiction" story–a wholly original take on the classic character and his companions in a new genre and setting!"

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

FLASH GORDON #5 CVR A WILL CONRAD

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241727

OCT241728 – FLASH GORDON #5 CVR B FRAZER IRVING CONNECTING

OCT241731 – FLASH GORDON #1 CON EXC IAN CHURCHILL CVR

(W) Jeremy Adams (A / CA) Will Conrad

"The man in the metal mask: Doctor Zarkov!

The Unraveller destroyed Mongo and Doctor Zarkov's entire world. In a bid to extend his life, he downloaded his consciousness into a metal body. Flash's past meets present meets future in this thrilling conclusion to the first arc of the hit ongoing series!"

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #4 (OF 8) CVR A JIM CALAFIORE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241729

OCT241730 – DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #4 (OF 8) CVR B DJORDJE DJOKOVIC

(W) Dan DiDio (A / CA) Jim Calafiore

"With Kro-Tan now controlling the world's power source, the leaders of all countries have lined up against Flash Gordon and his friends, the Defenders of the Earth. Now hunted by the people they swore to protect, they're forced to make their last stand.

All roads end here in the action-packed conclusion of the first arc of Defenders of the Earth!"

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SDCC 2024 GATCHAMAN #1 DEODATO JR B&W PX EXC

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241735

(CA) Mike Deodato

The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team.

A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting issue in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!

This PREVIEWS Exclusive variant cover by Mike Deodato Jr. is limited to only 500 pieces!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

REVOLUTION 9 #3 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241736

(W) Mark London (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Rossi Gifford

After a vicious firefight in an abandoned operating theater, Vee and Jasper are kicking phase two of their plan into gear. Meanwhile, the assassin known as Sandeman is already one step ahead of them and paying Vee's old friend, Vincent, a visit. Will Vee make it in time to confront Sandeman before he kills Vincent, or will the Order of 9 put an end to her plans here and now?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

HOUR OF THE WOLF #2 (OF 4) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241737

(W) Mark London (A) Danilo Beyrouth (CA) Andrei Bressan

With Owen and Jan now stuck in the painting, they are forced to relive the brutal details of how the painting came to be and only now do they realize the scope of how many lives it has taken. As time continues to tick away, Owen and Jan must fight to escape. But when every door leads to a different time and place in the universe, how do you know which way to go?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

EXIT CITY #2 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241738

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Karl Mostert

After getting called to another gruesome crime scene, it becomes clear to Detectives McCormick and Miller that the two are connected. Desperate for more answers, Miller decides to call in a favor from Special Agent Pazzi. Meanwhile, McCormick decides to investigate the building that's homebase to both Saturn Six and Tetradrak. But McCormick is about to find out the hard way just how corrupt Exit City truly is…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SANCTION TP (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241743

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Dan Panosian

"To catch a rampaging serial killer in Soviet era Leningrad, two detectives must match wits with the murderer while battling the oppressive rules of their own police force and a greater, hidden enemy.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

HEXILES #2 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241744

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

The children of Jamison Kreel want nothing to do with each other, nor do they want anything to do with the bargains their father struck on their behalf. What they want, though, means nothing, because the forces of Hell are intent on collecting that which is owed to them.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

STRING #2 (OF 5) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241745

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Carlos Javier Olivares

Yoon has one single day to uncover who is trying to kill her, or that she's going to kill, and there are too many candidates! Is it the cop with the unexpected black strings? The gang leader with the Very Expected black strings? Maybe someone connected to the porn star whose pet was murdered? The icky rich family with WAY too many blue strings? Yoon has far too many strings to untangle before her looming killer can follow one single black string back to her! Plus, good coffee and a new dog!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

KOSHER MAFIA #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241746

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Sami Kivela

Yom Kippur. The Day of Atonement. The holiest day in the Jewish Calendar…and Howard returns to his Synagogue to plead his case to his former bosses in the Kosher Nostra with the threat of death at the conclusion of the service. Meanwhile, Eph undertakes a perilous journey to the heartland of Nazism in Cleveland to find evidence that might save them both.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

LAST WARDENS #5 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241747

(W) Elliot Sperl, Amit Tishler (A) Rui Silveira (CA) Zach Howard

Danielle Pryer has lost all hope as the supernatural Drifter transforms her town into a monstrous ruin. But a glimmer of hope shines in the sea of despair when a familiar face inspires her to team up with the Wardens in a last-ditch effort to save what's left of her brother.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

PRAIRIE GODS #3 (OF 5) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241748

(W) Shane Connery Volk (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

No Man's Land. Bill Roberts, a sprightly 124-year-old, tells Freddy Davis a story about his time in WWI. While on a night-time trench raid, a shell burst and knocked him unconscious. He awoke to find a creature injecting him with healing serum. When Germans attacked the creature, Bill fought them off and took the creature to get more of the serum for itself. Once onboard its ship, the creature revealed itself to be a human woman. Bill has never been injured or had an illness since.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

GATCHAMAN #1 CON EXC ISAAC & ESAU ESCORZA CVR

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241734

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (CA) Issac Escorza, Esau Escorza

Available through comic shops for the first time! A rare convention exclusive variant of Gatchaman #1! Ships bagged and boarded.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

TECTIV GN VOL 01 NOIRTOPIA

MAVERICK -MAD CAVE STUDIOS

OCT241749

(W) Richard Ashley Hamilton (A / CA) Marco Matrone

"When her best friend vanishes, Bingo Finder – the only literate person in a post-apocalyptic L.A. – turns to her beloved, ancient books for inspiration, becoming the first detective in centuries. But to solve this mystery, Bingo must fight for her own life and uncover a conspiracy within this fragile civilization.

Bingo and every other teen in the sprawling farming village of Ellay knows the tales of the old days – of how their great-great-great-grandparents rebuilt what was left of society after some apocalypse or whatever. But that's ancient history. Boring.

Nah, for Bingo's generation, today is about staying busy – distracted, even – while tilling the reclaimed City of Industry fields or unloading barges at the seedy port of Bel Air. Or in Bingo's case, scavenging ruins for artifacts to upcycle and trade at the bartering bazaars – including Bingo's favorite leftovers, these old things called "books." Ever heard of 'em?

Her favorites are the TECTIV books, the ones about men who walked rain-slicked streets at night in hats and trench coats. They searched for answers in a city called L.A., just like Bingo. It was their job. And after the sudden disappearance of her best friend, Fenn, Bingo decides that's what she's gonna have to be if she wants to get answers – a new kind of TECTIV for a new world. Because everyone may believe Fenn's disappearance was the first crime in a long time. But Bingo's about to learn that it wasn't. And it sure won't be the last…"

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DISNEY ATLANTIS CLASSIC HC GN

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241811

(W) Greg Ehrbar (A) Claudio Sciarrone (CA) Mike Mignola

In the flash of a giant wave, the mighty kingdom of Atlantis disappeared into the sea. For hundreds of generations, the lost empire has remained hidden at the bottom of the ocean. Now, a young man named Milo Thatch has discovered the secret of Atlantis, and a fantastic journey is about to begin!

This comic adaptation of Disney's Atlantis The Lost Empire features a cover and behind-the-scenes sketches by comics luminary Mike Mignola, whose artistic vision inspired the animation for the film. A world of adventure awaits!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DISNEY ATLANTIS CLASSIC GN

DISNEY SWORD IN THE STONE CLASSIC HC GN

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241813

(W) Didier Le Bornec, Geraldine Reininger (A) Sara Storino, Andrea Nicolucci, Tony Fernandez

An adventure-filled quest for an unlikely hero!

According to legend, only someone with honor, decency, and inner strength can remove an enchanted sword stuck in a massive stone. Many brave and powerful knights have tried, so it seems impossible that a young apprentice known as Wart could ever succeed. However, with the guidance of the wizard Merlin, help from some furry friends, and the power of true strength of character, Wart just might become England's greatest king!

Relive the magic of Disney The Sword in the Stone in this vibrant full-color graphic novel adaptation of the movie!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DISNEY SWORD IN THE STONE CLASSIC GN

DISNEY FROZEN & FROZEN 2 CLASSIC HC GN

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241815

(W) Alessandro Ferrari (A) Massimiliano Narcisco, Manny Mederos

"The official graphic novel adaptations of the timeless Disney animated films Frozen and Frozen 2 are collected together!

In Frozen, Elsa's magical powers of ice and snow accidentally trap the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter. Certain she will be feared and unable to control her powers, she flees into the mountains. Determined to bring her back, her sister Anna teams up with ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer best friend Sven, and a talking snowman named Olaf, facing challenges and mystical encounters along the way.

The adventures continue in Frozen 2! Elsa confronts the origins of her magic when a mysterious voice calls her beyond Arendelle. With Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven accompanying her, she embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth and ultimately protect her kingdom and loved ones.

Return to the unforgettable world of Frozen and experience

the captivating story of family, love, acceptance, and magic!"

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DISNEY FROZEN & FROZEN 2 CLASSIC GN

DISNEY FAIRIES 4IN1 HC VOL 02

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241817

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

"The Fairies from Pixie Hollow are back for more magical adventures!

Join Tinker Bell and the rest of the Fairies in this giant four-in-one collection that features classic stories originally published in the volumes titled Tinker Bell and the Pirate Adventure, A Present for Tinker Bell, Tinker Bell the Perfect Fairy, and Tinker Bell and her Stories for a Rainy Day. It's a wonderful time to return to Never Land!"

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DISNEY FAIRIES 4IN1 GN VOL 02

LOUD HOUSE HC VOL 22 POWERED UP

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241819

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A / CA) Loud House Creative Team

Power up with Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily, in the latest high-voltage volume of THE LOUD HOUSE!

Lincoln upgrades with the help of ARGGH!, The Academy of Really Good Ghost Hunters, for a high-tech whodunit!

And: Catch up with THE CASAGRANDES. Bobby, Lori's boo-boo bear boyfriend, wants to plan the PERFECT date! It's man versus machine, Bobby versus Cupid-Bot. And sparks will fly!

Then: Can the Louds escape the escape room: the room of doom? With trap doors and puzzles galore, the Louds will have to use all their wits to get out before the timer goes! Plus: enjoy solving the puzzles on your own!

Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

LOUD HOUSE SC VOL 22 POWERED UP

CHILDREN OF THE PHOENIX GN VOL 03 TOMB PLANET

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241821

(W) Oskar Kallner (A) Karl Johnsson

The Tomb Planet is the third book in the sci-fi series Children of the Phoenix. A sizzling space epic filled with spectacular marvels and shadowy mysteries, blistering-pace escapades, and terrifying encounters with the unknown. The story of Alice and Elias' journey through space is simply magnificent.

Alice and Elias' new home, a spaceship called The Phoenix, has crashed on the Empire's old burial planet, Umbezra. It is a place where only the dead roam. At least, that is what the crew of The Phoenix believe until they receive a distress signal from Alice and Elias' mother. Astonishingly, it seems that she is also on Umbezra. To reach her, the crew descend into the ancient catacombs, where monstrous beings and terrifying discoveries await, all while being hunted by their enemies.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DIGITAL LIZARDS OF DOOM GN VOL 03 LEVEL 3 DANA DEATHLY

PAPERCUTZ

OCT241822

(W) Gabriel Valentin (A) Ceri Langell

The epic third book in the cosmic saga of Digital Lizards of Doom turns the spotlight on the mysterious zombie pirate Dana Deathly!

Dana Deathly, haunted by her past, guides her new companion, Dizzy Doom, to the planet of a mysterious space mermaid, but a shocking betrayal will soon change everything, revealing secrets that will alter Dana's life forever. Join our heroes in this race against time as they must find the ancient Shokunin weapon that could save the universe forever. With new dangers waiting around every corner, alliances on all sides will be put to the ultimate test!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!