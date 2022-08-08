Longshot Makes His Debut, On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Longshot is one of my personal favorite mutants, and his debut in his original mini-series from 1985 remains a comic that I try to read at least once a year. Sure, it has the look of one of the most 80's comics of all time, but besides being a cool character, it features the first major comics work of Ann Nocenti and Art Adams. That feels like a big deal as well. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 copy of Longshot #1, and it is a gorgeous copy of the book. Currently, it is sitting at $155. You can check it out below.

Credit Heritage Auctions

Longshot Rules

"Longshot #1 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Longshot and Spiral. Art Adams cover. Adams and Whilce Portacio art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $60. CGC census 7/22: 507 in 9.8, none higher. 1st Art Adams pro work. Arriving on Earth, unsure of his own identity, Longshot tries to rescue a kidnapped baby in "A Man Without a Past." Script by Ann Nocenti. Pencils by Arthur Adams (his first pro work). Inks by Whilce Portacio & Anderson. Cover by Adams. 1st appearance of Longshot and Spiral. Cover price $0.75." You know, they need to do more with Longshot. I don't just mean comics, I would love to see him in a film, and Hasbro has announced that we are finally getting a classic figure in a Mojo box set later this year. But I need more.

This is an underrated comic from the 80's somehow. It even has the debut of Spiral as well. This is a great key to grab, so go here and place a bid or get more information on this book. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around and see what other books are taking bids in this auction. There is some cool stuff at affordable prices right now.

