Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IDW Ongoing Stopping at #105

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing artist Sophie Campbell to stop production on the series as of issue #105 by IDW. The artist/writer posted to Twitter that once the art is done on the issue, that is it. The series has seen issues #106 and #107 solicited, but like everything else in the industry right now everything is up in the air right now. Nobody really has any answers to any of the questions we all have right now. We don't even know when #105 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might hit stores.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Will be Back…But Will Campbell?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 Music, mayhem, and most importantly: family. The TMNT all return to NYC and begin to see a path forward for themselves in Mutant Town. The conclusion to Sophie Campbell's first ongoing story arc ends with heart and isn't to be missed CREATORS:

Sophie Campbell (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Tom Waltz (Author) Kevin Eastman (Author)

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 30

Fans have been digging the current TMNT series since its inception in 2011. Say what you will about how IDW handles other properties, but the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing and minis have been almost all stellar entries. The current storyline in the book, the aftermath of the City at War epic, has been very emotional and that has everything to do with Campbell's story and art.

Just got word that production is stopping, so TMNT is done for now. -__- I'm going to finish up issue 105, then that's it. See you guys on the other side! — Sophie Campbell (@mooncalfe1) April 3, 2020

While I am sure TMNT is not going anywhere, the same might not be able to be said about Campbell. Shifting schedules can play havoc with such things, and while I would put money on her sticking around, you never really know. Coming off City at War, fans who expected a bit of a breather have been welcomed with a great aftermath giving us more info on Mutant Town and the TMNT finding themselves after the losses suffered in that story arc.

More as we find it out.