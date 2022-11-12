LoudMouse Crew Studios Debut Three Comics at ThoughtBubble

LoudMouse Crew Studios is a Greece-based comic book publisher, with creators across the world, and have, today, rocked up to Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend with three comic books to debut at the show. Take a look and find their bootjh at Table 80 at Comixology Hall.

DREAMLANDS: Lives and Epics Chapter 1

Our first ongoing comics series. The first issue was crowdfunded and published last November.

It will be completed in 7 issues/volumes, all of them self-published. In the dead world of Dreamlands, there is only one survivor and all the stories left behind in a dead world. Pernathoris, the last remaining Human in a world of Dragons, Giants and Dwarves becomes a historian and a wizard, collecting all the stories of the world in one book, the Ars Minastorum. And when all stories are together, something happens… DREAMLANDS: Lives and Epics #1 was a 36-page issue. DREAMLANDS: Lives and Epics #2 will be a 92-page volumes, featuring Dragons, Giants and Dwarves! Due to health reasons, production fell behind the deadline but the Kickstarter will take place in February!

NoHeroes #1

Humour. Swords. A party lost on a mystery island Noheroes is a comic about the stories of Poupan, Karmala and Javier, who are stranded on the Nameless Isle and want to defeat the King. Little do they know that with every decision the party has to take in their fights, talks and challenges, they are "learning" how to become heroes. Issue 2 will be coming out in Spring 2023

HellDievers #1

Space Warriors, Robots and a…duck? HELLDIEVERSE is a wacky, action-packed, bullet-ridden comic with TWO short stories, and a VERY SPECIAL CAMEO (it's the duck. Of course, it's the duck). In the 'verse of HellDieverse, the rules are simple: Shoot first. Dive harder. Everyone dies.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!