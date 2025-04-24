Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amp, Lovestruck
Lovestruck & Rosario Origins Launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 Solicits
Lovestruck and Rosario: Origins both launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations through Lunar and Massive Indies
After their launch at ComicsPRO, Lovestruck #1 and Rosario Origins #1 are lusted from AMP Comics in the Lunar Distribution catalogue, courtesy of Massive Indies. Looks like a Separated At Birth has failed to stop them.
LOVESTRUCK #1
Writers: MC Foley, Don Handfield
Artist: Alonso Molina
Covers:
Cover A: Alonso Molina
Cover B: Alonso Molina
Cover C (1:10 Variant): Alonso Molina
Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated PG | Action/Comedy
Release Date: July 30, 2025
When jaded private investigator Tris accidentally kills Cupid during a botched wedding proposal, she's forced to team up with his ghost to help people fall in love – or face jail time for manslaughter. The only problem? She doesn't believe in love. LOVESTRUCK weaves humor and heart, taking readers on a journey through the streets of Los Angeles as Tris and Cupid help others find love while confronting their own beliefs about relationships. With its unique premise and character-driven storytelling, LOVESTRUCK offers a fresh perspective on modern romance that will resonate with readers long after they turn the final page. LOVESTRUCK has been optioned by Ryan Reynolds' (aka Deadpool) production company Maximum Effort for development into a TV series!
ROSARIO: ORIGINS ONE-SHOT #1
Writer: Alan Trezza
Artist: Hugo Petrus
Colorist: Guillermo Villarreal
Cover A: Vincenzo Sansone
Cover B: Jeff Zornow
Cover C: Jeff Zornow
Cover D (1:10 Variant): Jeff Zornow
Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated M | Horror
Release Date: July 16, 2025
Two young twin sisters, Griselda and Ximenia, are part of a family of curanderas, known as the "Sisters of the Crescent Moon." They possess magical abilities and are prohibited from conjuring dark magic – until Ximena succumbs to temptation. Now, Griselda must embark on a perilous journey to stop her sinister transformation. Read the origin story of the upcoming, terrifying feature film starring David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man from the movie Suicide Squad)!
NEVERWARS #2
Writer: Don Handfield
Artist: Marcelo Basile
Colorist: Marco Aritzu
Covers:
Cover A: Aaron Bartling
Cover B (1:5 Variant): Erwin J. Arroza
Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated PG | Action/Adventure
Release Date: July 23, 2025
"Pan's Hook" – Peter Pan faces a devastating truth: He can no longer fly. When Captain Hook reveals that he too was once a Pan who grew up, their lifelong rivalry transforms into an unlikely alliance. Together they must rescue Tinkerbell from the mysterious Jabberwock, a creature turning the inhabitants of their magical realms toward darkness. Meanwhile, young Georgie discovers his true identity as the Prince of Hearts, only to find his grandmother Alice has become the fearsome Red Queen of Wonderland. As childhood heroes fall and villains rise to become unexpected saviors, the lines between good and evil blur in this heartbreaking exploration of growing up and letting go.
CIRCUITS: SEDUCTION: REVENGE (ONE-SHOT)
Devil's Due Studios | Massive Indies
Writer: Antonio Baldari
Artist: Antonio Baldari
Colors: Greg+Fake, Jenn Chyun
Cover A: Antonio Baldari (Blaylock)
Cover B: Joel H. Herrera
Cover C: Antonio Baldari (Blaylock)
Cover D: Art Voyager
Pop Variant: Antonio Baldari
Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99 | Rated MA | Cyberpunk/Action
Release Date: July 16, 2025
In 2049 a tech billionaire CEO (and not-so-secret criminal) finds himself hunted by PROCLIVITY – a pleasure-droid gone rogue, as the past returns to haunt him in this full throttle, action packed, erotic, mature cyber-punk debut! Perfect for fans of Westworld, The Raid, Ex Machina, Kill Bill, Black Mirror, and John Wick.