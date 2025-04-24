Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amp, Lovestruck

Lovestruck & Rosario Origins Launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 Solicits

Lovestruck and Rosario: Origins both launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations through Lunar and Massive Indies

After their launch at ComicsPRO, Lovestruck #1 and Rosario Origins #1 are lusted from AMP Comics in the Lunar Distribution catalogue, courtesy of Massive Indies. Looks like a Separated At Birth has failed to stop them.

LOVESTRUCK #1

Writers: MC Foley, Don Handfield

Artist: Alonso Molina

Covers:

Cover A: Alonso Molina

Cover B: Alonso Molina

Cover C (1:10 Variant): Alonso Molina

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated PG | Action/Comedy

Release Date: July 30, 2025

When jaded private investigator Tris accidentally kills Cupid during a botched wedding proposal, she's forced to team up with his ghost to help people fall in love – or face jail time for manslaughter. The only problem? She doesn't believe in love. LOVESTRUCK weaves humor and heart, taking readers on a journey through the streets of Los Angeles as Tris and Cupid help others find love while confronting their own beliefs about relationships. With its unique premise and character-driven storytelling, LOVESTRUCK offers a fresh perspective on modern romance that will resonate with readers long after they turn the final page. LOVESTRUCK has been optioned by Ryan Reynolds' (aka Deadpool) production company Maximum Effort for development into a TV series!

ROSARIO: ORIGINS ONE-SHOT #1

Writer: Alan Trezza

Artist: Hugo Petrus

Colorist: Guillermo Villarreal

Cover A: Vincenzo Sansone

Cover B: Jeff Zornow

Cover C: Jeff Zornow

Cover D (1:10 Variant): Jeff Zornow

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated M | Horror

Release Date: July 16, 2025

Two young twin sisters, Griselda and Ximenia, are part of a family of curanderas, known as the "Sisters of the Crescent Moon." They possess magical abilities and are prohibited from conjuring dark magic – until Ximena succumbs to temptation. Now, Griselda must embark on a perilous journey to stop her sinister transformation. Read the origin story of the upcoming, terrifying feature film starring David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man from the movie Suicide Squad)!

NEVERWARS #2

Writer: Don Handfield

Artist: Marcelo Basile

Colorist: Marco Aritzu

Covers:

Cover A: Aaron Bartling

Cover B (1:5 Variant): Erwin J. Arroza

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Rated PG | Action/Adventure

Release Date: July 23, 2025

"Pan's Hook" – Peter Pan faces a devastating truth: He can no longer fly. When Captain Hook reveals that he too was once a Pan who grew up, their lifelong rivalry transforms into an unlikely alliance. Together they must rescue Tinkerbell from the mysterious Jabberwock, a creature turning the inhabitants of their magical realms toward darkness. Meanwhile, young Georgie discovers his true identity as the Prince of Hearts, only to find his grandmother Alice has become the fearsome Red Queen of Wonderland. As childhood heroes fall and villains rise to become unexpected saviors, the lines between good and evil blur in this heartbreaking exploration of growing up and letting go.

CIRCUITS: SEDUCTION: REVENGE (ONE-SHOT)

Devil's Due Studios | Massive Indies

Writer: Antonio Baldari

Artist: Antonio Baldari

Colors: Greg+Fake, Jenn Chyun

Cover A: Antonio Baldari (Blaylock)

Cover B: Joel H. Herrera

Cover C: Antonio Baldari (Blaylock)

Cover D: Art Voyager

Pop Variant: Antonio Baldari

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99 | Rated MA | Cyberpunk/Action

Release Date: July 16, 2025

In 2049 a tech billionaire CEO (and not-so-secret criminal) finds himself hunted by PROCLIVITY – a pleasure-droid gone rogue, as the past returns to haunt him in this full throttle, action packed, erotic, mature cyber-punk debut! Perfect for fans of Westworld, The Raid, Ex Machina, Kill Bill, Black Mirror, and John Wick.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!