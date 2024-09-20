Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: lovesick, Luana Vecchio

Luana Vecchio Launches Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale From Image Comics

Luana Vecchiois launching a brand new comic book series through Image Comics in December, Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale.

Article Summary Luana Vecchio launches Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale in December 2024 from Image Comics, a new horror-thriller series.

Doll Parts follows twelve-year-old Madeleine as she confronts horrors and the harsh reality of growing up.

Part coming-of-age and part horror, the series spins out from Vecchio's earlier project, Lovesick.

Vecchio is renowned for her work in the indie comic industry and previous titles like Bolero and covers for major series.

Luana Vecchio is launching a brand new comic book series through Image Comics in December, Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale #1 as part of their December 2024 solicits and solicitations. And spinning out of her previous Lovesick series from Image Comics.

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO

OCT240399

(W) Luana Vecchio (A/CA) Luana Vecchio

Mini-Series Premiere. A twisted new entry in the Lovesick universe from Russ Manning Award winner Luana Vecchio. Twelve-year-old Madeleine dreads the idea of growing up. She fears becoming like the cruel older girls or facing the contempt of her devoutly religious mother. But most of all, she doesn't want to become a target for the monsters that are out there, hiding in plain sight. However, a stomach-churning discovery forces Madeleine to confront the harsh reality that growing up isn't a choice-it's survival. Part coming-of-age and part horror-thriller, Doll Parts is a must-read for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the twisted universe of Lovesick, where youth and innocence are nothing more than meat for the cruel.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Luana Vecchio is an Italian comic book artist who has worked for almost four years in the indie comic industry through Startup and Kickstarter campaigns. She's best known for her horror/erotic self-published miniseries Lovesick and she co-created with the writer Wyatt Kennedy the new Image Comics miniseries Bolero, and with whom she also co-created the short story Something for your M.I.N.D. featured in Heavy Metal Magazine. She also created covers for Dark Ride, Hack/Slash: Back To School and Rogue Sun from Image Comics. As well as Poison Ivy, A Knight In Kansas City, Life Is Strange, Harley Quinn: Black, White & Red, All Against All, MOM Mother Of Madness, Red Sonja and, back in the day, the Millarworld Annual 2017. Remember that? Blimey, that takes me back… and that talent-hunting effort is still playing out across the comic book industry. Nice one, Mark.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!