Luciano Vecchio's Serano #1 in CEX January 2023 Solicitations
SERENO #1 CVR A VECCHIO
CEX PUBLISHING
NOV221377
NOV221378 – SERENO #1 CVR B MANSO – 5.99
NOV221379 – SERENO #1 CVR C VECCHIO – 5.99
NOV221380 – SERENO #1 CVR D VECCHIO – 5.99
NOV221381 – SERENO #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV VECCHIO VIRGIN – 5.99
(W) Luciano Vecchio (A / CA) Luciano Vecchio
Meet Sereno, the Mystic Master of Light and guardian of New Teia, a city where magic and science intertwine by night! An avatar of collective Paranoia, a shepherd of Nightmares, and a Cult of Hate are just the start of an evil conspiracy transforming the city. Can Sereno fight back while keeping super cat burglar Rufián from stealing… his heart?
In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: 5.99
MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR A MEATH
CEX PUBLISHING
NOV221374
(W) Clara Meath (A / CA) Clara Meath
In 1940s Germany, a disguised stranger breaks into a remote Nazi megastructure, armed with explosives, and on a mission to destroy a gruesome research project, free its lab animals, and confront the warring sides of his own nature! CEX Presents this gripping tale of history and horror from rising star Clara Meath, illustrated in gorgeous black and white art and presented in prestige format!
In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: 8.99
MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR B HOWARD
MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR C MEATH
HOPELESS MAINE GN VOL 02 INHERITANCE
CEX PUBLISHING
NOV221372
(W) Nimue Brown, Tom Brown (A / CA) Tom Brown, Nimue Brown
On the strange haunted island of Hopeless, Maine, young Salamandra explores the limits of her powers and the strength of her convictions. Both she and her newly discovered friend, Owen Davies, face life-changing events at the Pallid Rock Orphanage and begin to take control of their own lives. Just as magic has limits, so does the ability of adults to shield children from harm and consequences in this often dire place.
In Shops: Jan 25, 2023
SRP: 19.99
SAGA OF A DEATH UNIVERSE SKETCH CVR ED #1 (OF 3)
CEX PUBLISHING
NOV221373
(W) Scott Reed (A / CA) Scott Reed
CEX Publishing is proud to present 1984's most shocking comic book, now with a black and white sketch cover showcasing the wide-ranging universe Scott Reed created! Triple-sized comic in deluxe, square-bound format, with a sketch cover! Limited Edition first printing of the smash hit!
In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: 9.99