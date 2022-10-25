Luciano Vecchio's Serano #1 in CEX January 2023 Solicitations

Argentinian comic book creator Luciano Vecchio, known for drawing Ironheart, Wiccan & Hulkling, and Iceman for Marvel Comics and DC Pride, Teen Justice, and Super Sons for DC Comics, is seeing his superhero comic book Serano translated into English and published in the US for the first time by CEX, in their January 2023 solicits and solicitations – although the books are only coming out in February. Serano #1 is a double-sized first issue of a three-issue mini-series with a 1:10 virgin cover.

CEX will also have a new one-shot comic book from Clara Meath of Edgar Allan Poe's The Conqueror Worm, The Throwaways, and Shadow Play. Mother 47, is a dark, weird, horror story set in the backdrop of Nazi Germany during World War II. They also have a 500 copy limited sketch cover version of the Marvel 25th Anniversary Frame homage cover from Saga of a Doomed Universe #1.

SERENO #1 CVR A VECCHIO

CEX PUBLISHING

NOV221377

NOV221378 – SERENO #1 CVR B MANSO – 5.99

NOV221379 – SERENO #1 CVR C VECCHIO – 5.99

NOV221380 – SERENO #1 CVR D VECCHIO – 5.99

NOV221381 – SERENO #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV VECCHIO VIRGIN – 5.99

(W) Luciano Vecchio (A / CA) Luciano Vecchio

Meet Sereno, the Mystic Master of Light and guardian of New Teia, a city where magic and science intertwine by night! An avatar of collective Paranoia, a shepherd of Nightmares, and a Cult of Hate are just the start of an evil conspiracy transforming the city. Can Sereno fight back while keeping super cat burglar Rufián from stealing… his heart?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99

MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR A MEATH

CEX PUBLISHING

NOV221374

(W) Clara Meath (A / CA) Clara Meath

In 1940s Germany, a disguised stranger breaks into a remote Nazi megastructure, armed with explosives, and on a mission to destroy a gruesome research project, free its lab animals, and confront the warring sides of his own nature! CEX Presents this gripping tale of history and horror from rising star Clara Meath, illustrated in gorgeous black and white art and presented in prestige format!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 8.99

MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR B HOWARD

MOTHER 47 ONE SHOT CVR C MEATH

HOPELESS MAINE GN VOL 02 INHERITANCE

CEX PUBLISHING

NOV221372

(W) Nimue Brown, Tom Brown (A / CA) Tom Brown, Nimue Brown

On the strange haunted island of Hopeless, Maine, young Salamandra explores the limits of her powers and the strength of her convictions. Both she and her newly discovered friend, Owen Davies, face life-changing events at the Pallid Rock Orphanage and begin to take control of their own lives. Just as magic has limits, so does the ability of adults to shield children from harm and consequences in this often dire place.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SAGA OF A DEATH UNIVERSE SKETCH CVR ED #1 (OF 3)

CEX PUBLISHING

NOV221373

(W) Scott Reed (A / CA) Scott Reed

CEX Publishing is proud to present 1984's most shocking comic book, now with a black and white sketch cover showcasing the wide-ranging universe Scott Reed created! Triple-sized comic in deluxe, square-bound format, with a sketch cover! Limited Edition first printing of the smash hit!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cex, Comics, Serano, Solicits