Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Viz Media | Tagged: Luka Kobachi, Rainbows After Storms

Luka Kobachi's Rainbows After Storms in Viz December 2024 Solicits

Anyway, Viz Media is bringing Luka Kobachi's manga Rainbows After Storms, to print in English in their December 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Viz Media's December 2024 manga line-up includes Luka Kobachi's "Rainbows After Storms" and many fan-favorites.

"Rainbows After Storms" follows best friends turned lovers, Nanoha and Chidori, navigating secret school romance.

Other upcoming releases: "Jojos Bizarre Adventure: Shining Diamonds Heartbreak," "Blue Exorcist" Volume 30, and more.

Get the latest volumes of popular series like "Dandadan" Vol. 10 and "Jujutsu Kaisen" Vol. 24 this December.

As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, Viz Media is bringing Luka Kobachi's manga Rainbows After Storms, to print in English in their December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

RAINBOWS AFTER STORMS GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242033

(W) Luka Kobachi (A) Luka Kobachi

For Nanoha and Chidori, best friends turned lovers, normal situations for close friends turn into electrifying moments through the lens of love. Between sharing furtive looks and promise bracelets, the pair spend their hectic school days flirting in secret and hiding their relationship from their friends.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

METALHEAD NEXT DOOR GN (MR)

SUBLIME

OCT241969

(W) Mamita (A) Mamita

Impoverished graduate student Kento nearly freezes to death outside his new cheap (unheated) apartment during a blizzard. Luckily, he's saved by neighbor Soushi, a quiet and somewhat frightening young man who dresses in all black. Although he exudes an aura that screams "keep away," his eyes, hidden behind long rocker hair, plead for something else. Over the following year, the two share meals together, but as the time passes, the closeted Kento finds it increasingly difficult to ignore his growing feelings. Will he choose to maintain the peaceful, happy times he's grown to love or risk it all for the possibility of something more?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV SHINING DIAMONDS HEARTBREAK GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242008

(W) Kouhei Kadono (A) Tasuku Karasuma

Hol Horse is entrusted with finding a missing parrot and takes Boingo to Morioh, S City. In the unfamiliar town, Hol Horse hears words that DIO once spoke in another time: "Look how wide the sidewalk is." He turns to look and sees a car barreling toward him, but he's saved from danger by another Stand user-a young man with a pompadour and a school uniform…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 18 (OF 18)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242009

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Innocent Zero has exceeded the limits of human existence and become a god! Humanity has no choice but to bow down before his awe-inspiring divinity. Except for Mash, whose muscles have unlocked an unimaginable power to give Innocent Zero a flick to the forehead he won't soon forget! But Innocent Zero still has the magic of darkness and time on his side. With Mash being all that stands between the survival and destruction of humanity, will the people rally to his side at last?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BLUE EXORCIST GN VOL 30

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242010

(W) Kazue Kato (A) Kazue Kato

Exhausted by the effort to contain Satan, Shemihaza has transferred her role-to Shiemi! Rin and the other Exwires are stunned to see Shiemi again, and old friends reunite. But although the ritual to seal Satan was completed, the demon lord transformed in order to survive. Now, his immense form is part of the earth itself, with his heart protected in the center of a vast fortress! The Exorcists and Exwires of the Knights of the True Cross regroup and ready themselves for a renewed assault on Satan's stronghold, but this time, the forces of the Illuminati will also be defending their father…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DANDADAN GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242011

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

To avoid being late for school on Vamola's first day, Momo takes the mysterious kaiju girl on a shortcut through some off-limits ruins. But the protection spell they perform doesn't work, and she runs into the slit-mouthed woman who resides there! The two narrowly escape, and it's only later that Momo realizes the real danger they were in. So why is it that for Momo's own safety, Seiko is now forbidding her from leaving her room after 10 p.m. for the next week?!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242012

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

Akane is finally able to show off her father's rakugo to the world, but in doing so, she discovers there was something lacking…which means there's a chance for his style and for herself to grow. After the four-person selection event, Kaisei has some harsh words for Akane, but they don't deter her from continuing on her path alongside Shiguma's other apprentices toward greater heights. Then, Akane is presented with the chance of a lifetime when a certain master who can help get her promoted to the rank of futatsume comes into the picture.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 24

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242013

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

Military forces from foreign countries invade the culling game, seeking to harness the unlimited potential of cursed energy. However, the soldiers soon find themselves facing off against a horde of cursed spirits! While the merger with Tengen forges on, Fushiguro tries to help his sister leave the culling game and its endless cycle of killing…

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 14

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242014

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Kyoichiro vanishes, leaving behind only a note that says, "Don't look for me!" At first, everyone thinks it's just another one of his typical sulking fits, and they take advantage of his absence to cut loose. But it doesn't take long for them to realize he's actually pursuing Momo. The whole family goes after him, only to stumble across a shocking sight!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242015

(W) Akinari Asakura (A) Takeshi Obata

Defeated by Rising at the High School Comedy Battle and faced with their lack of experience compared to Broken Glass Slipper at the Hiyama Cup, Azemichi and Taiyo must grapple with yet another loss. But now it's time to travel to Osaka, where the ten best comedy duos in the nation have gathered! This is the start of the competition that will crown the best high school comedians in the country, the Wara-1 Koshien!!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

KAIJU NO 8 EXCLUSIVE ON THIRD DIVISION LIGHT NOVEL

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242016

(W) Naoyo Matsumoto (A) Keiji Ando

Extra! Extra! Read all about the Third Division! After all, who wouldn't want to memorize every little tidbit about the talented folks saving Japan from the threat of monstrous kaiju? In this exposé, you'll get an exclusive sneak peek into the lives of the heroes, including new recruits Kafka and Reno and their brutal training, star soldier Kikoru Shinomiya and the story behind her weapon, and Vice-Captain Hoshina and his secret worries! Want to know more about the Third Division? Read on!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

LETS DO IT ALREADY GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242027

(W) Aki Kusaka (A) Aki Kusaka

Yuri's attempts at having a normal romance with Keiichiro are thwarted on a daily basis. But now that they're on their first overnight school trip together in the mountains, they end up in the same bed?!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 14

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242028

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

Prince Tenyou's reforms have been well received by the Ajin of his country, but the rulers of the neighboring kingdoms are anything but pleased. With war brewing on the borders, Rangetsu and the prince travel to a market town to seek information from a mysterious merchant. Will their reconnaissance efforts be for nothing when battle breaks out?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MAGILUMIERE MAGICAL GIRLS INC GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242029

(W) Sekka Iwata (A) Yu Aoki

Kana isn't the only employee at Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. who can wow an audience-President Shigemoto and magic engineer Nikoyama have developed an amazing new magic system that is poised to revolutionize the industry! But before ALICE can go live, they need to prove the system can handle anything-even a dangerous new type of kaii no one has any intel on!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242030

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

It's now or never for Natsuki! Will he manage to tell Anna how he feels about her before the school festival is over? And how will she react?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242031

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A) Makoto Ojiro

After Nakami's valiant effort in the school festival's race, Magari resumes her late-night radio streams. She opens up about living with a congenital heart defect since birth and shares her fears about her condition. Nakami pledges to fulfill Magari's dream of traveling when they grow up and, in the meantime, to support her in her current goals, starting with fixing up the observatory. Both friends anxiously await the results of Magari's blood tests at the hospital, contemplating their uncertain future together.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

I WANNA DO BAD THINGS WITH YOU GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242032

(W) Yutaka (A) Yutaka

After a stay in the hospital, Fuji returns to school with a new prank in mind: outperforming Koichi on an upcoming test! Confronted by this seemingly insurmountable task, Fuji ropes in the pair's charismatic classmate Kei to tutor Mamori. But when Kei develops a fondness for her new pupil, she sparks a rivalry with Fuji as both of them fight for Mamori's affections!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD STORY GN VOL 04 (OF 4)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242034

(W) Ai Yazawa (A) Ai Yazawa

After winning the Grand Prix award at the Yaza Arts Fashion Show, Mikako and Risa are offered the chance to study abroad in London for a year and a half with all expenses covered. As the initial thrill wanes, however, Mikako's apprehensions grow, especially with the potential strain that leaving might put on her relationship with Tsutomu. Meanwhile, Ruriko is feeling sick, and everyone fears a relapse in her condition. After Ruriko receives a shocking diagnosis, Mikako is forced to reexamine her decision. Will she stay behind and choose love, or follow her passion and make her dreams of being a famous fashion designer finally come true in London?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FOOL NIGHT GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242035

(W) Kasumi Yasuda (A) Kasumi Yasuda

Kamiya is trying to make the most of the time he has left before completing his spiriflor transformation. But when he's attacked by a mysterious spiriflor that somehow remains capable of humanlike movement and functioning, his childhood friend Hourai becomes one of the creature's victims.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 15

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242036

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

Among the three Rasho, the generals who rule the land of the Asuras, Hyo hangs on to a little more of his humanity than the others. Deceived into believing that Kenshiro is responsible for the death of his sister, Hyo enters the demon realm to confront him. Meanwhile, Kenshiro searches for Hokuto Shinken's ultimate secret technique, which he will need when he squares off against the demon lord Kaio once again. What fuels Kaio's hatred, and what secret does he hold that could change Kenshiro's fate?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

D GRAY MAN 3IN1 TP VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242037

(W) Katsura Hoshino (A) Katsura Hoshino

Allen continues his transformation into Nea, the mysterious Fourteenth inside him. When a shocking revelation from the Millennium Earl traps Allen in Nea's spirit world, he desperately seeks to understand the entity that's using him like a puppet. Perhaps his own past can offer some clues…

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 16

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242038

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

Now that Akira and Shizuka are officially an item, the gang hits the road again in Kyushu. Their adventure comes to an abrupt stop, however, when they run out of gas in the mountains. When an argument breaks out among the group, Takemina and Izuna realize it's up to them to save the day. They make for a house with lights on for help, but they soon learn this house has a sinister history.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

BLACK LAGOON GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242039

(W) Rei Hiroe (A) Rei Hiroe

The members of the Five Fingers hit squad have shaken things up in Roanapur, and the major players in the city have had enough. After being captured by the crew of the Black Lagoon, Le Majeur decides she wants out and agrees to lead the Five Fingers into an ambush. With Dutch as the bait, and Hotel Moscow as the trap, the bullets fly. If Le Majeur survives, she'll be just another lost soul on the streets of Roanapur, unless certain arrangements can be made…

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242040

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

Now that half-vampire Ko has destroyed her entire building, Nazuna must find a new home fit for a vampire. Meanwhile, Ko begins attending school in the daytime again, forcing him to deal with…well, people! Then, will Nazuna's developing feelings threaten the object of her affection?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

HAIKYU 3-IN-1 ED VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242041

(W) Haruichi Furudate (A) Haruichi Furudate

The Inter-High match between Karasuno and Aoba Johsai continues. Star setter Tohru Oikawa has figured out the secret behind Kageyama's and Hinata's quick sets and has them on the ropes! When Kageyama loses his cool, he ends up getting benched and is subbed out by none other than third-year Koushi Sugawara. And Tadashi Yamaguchi is brought out as a pinch server! Will Karasuno's new approach be enough for them to seize control of the game and win?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU ACADEMY GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242042

(W) Natsuki Hokami (A) Natsuki Hokami

It might be winter, but things at Kimetsu Academy show no signs of cooling off! If Giyu wants to enjoy some warm, freshly baked bread, he's going to have to overcome his embarrassment about his stern teaching style and set foot inside the Kamado Bakery. Then a broken vase somehow results in a death-defying adventure inside Ubayashiki Manor. There's also the washing of gym clothes, crane games, inappropriate train rides, and more!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BLUE BOX GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242043

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

Taiki is preparing to celebrate his 16th birthday surrounded by family when an emergency leaves Chinatsu and Taiki alone together! What kind of present is Chinatsu cooking up for him? And will Taiki's heart be able to handle it?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SPLATOON 3 SPLATLANDS GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242044

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A) Sankichi Hinodeya

The Splatlands Great Eight arc nears its end as Glassless, who is said to be the strongest of the New Order of Splatlands, begins to make his move! Will Goggles and Team Blue manage to stop the wild ambition of the New Order of Splatlands?!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ONE PIECE 3IN1 TP VOL 34

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242045

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

A superstar battle royale begins as Luffy's crew once again goes up against Kaido and the power players allied with the Four Emperors of the Sea. Luffy's Akazaya samurai allies are playing offense, but when Big Mom's pirate progeny get in on the action and Kaido's daughter switches sides, the fight becomes a family affair!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 22

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242046

(W) Akira Toriyama (A) Toyotarou

Piccolo sneaks into the Red Ribbon Army's secret base and learns of their plan to try and conquer the world again. This time, they have Dr. Hedo-a naive super genius and grandson of Dr. Gero-on their side, and have deceived him into helping them build androids. One of these androids is Cell Max, a giant, even-more-destructive version of the original Cell. They've also managed to convince the gullible scientist that they are the good guys trying to save the world, and that Capsule Corp., Goku, and everyone who fought against them all those years ago are the actual bad guys. And what better way to start thinning the evil crop than by kidnapping Gohan's daughter Pan to lure him out and destroy him?!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

ULTRAMAN GN VOL 20

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242047

(W) Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi (A) Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi

Between Shinjiro's newfound resolve and Moroboshi's unbreakable will, Nackle's plan to undermine humanity's faith in the Ultras is thwarted! Their victory may be short-lived, however, as tensions between Earthians and aliens continue to rise and an old enemy makes a deadly return.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC

OCT242048

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

Henry and Casey continue to search for the lost Rusted Sword and Rusted Shield as Henry trains the Kubfu, the Pokémon from the Isle of Armor. But a new danger presents itself…

Can our team figure out how to reverse the effects of Eternatus's poison?!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

WORST SOULMATE EVER GN (MR)

SUBLIME

OCT241970

(W) Haruta (A) Haruta

Impatient 29-year old omega Shishikura has watched all his friends get married while his own romances keep fizzling out. Determined to find someone compatible, he turns to a matchmaking service. But while waiting for his perfect soulmate to be found, he goes into heat at the worst possible moment-alone with Kotani, a new coworker who is nursing a longtime grudge against Shishikura! After spending a desperate steamy night together, there's no doubt that the two are physically compatible, but do they even like each other?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!