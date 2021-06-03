Lunar Distribution To Move To New Warehouse, Delays For 3 Weeks

Lunar Distribution, based in New Haven, Indiana, has told comic book stores that they are moving their operation to a new warehouse and operating facility. Stating "New Lunar Warehouse! We are thrilled to announce our move to a brand new facility" they warn about the coming "next few weeks". And that "as a result of this transition process, any outstanding backlist orders will NOT be filled from June 3rd 2021 to June 23rd 2021. Books with a release date of June 15th 2021 and forward will continue to ship on schedule without interruption. Backlist shipments will resume on June 24th 2021." So it is worth bearing in mind for retailers who were wanting to stock up on DC Comics right now. Lunar also states that their "new warehouse will facilitate our ability to fill more backlist items, and ultimately offer backlist items as a direct ship. We appreciate your patience as we continue to grow and improve."

A year ago, as shutdowns affected Diamond Comic Distributors and many comic book stores, DC Comics chose to set up two new comic book distributors from their two biggest retail accounts, DCBS in New Haven, Indiana and Midtown Comics, in New York, both with an existing and extensive mail-order operation. Lunar Distribution and UCS Comics Distributors, respectively, distributing DC Comics when Diamond were not and, when Diamond returned to distribution, DC Comics dropped Diamond completely. At the end of last year, UCS pulled out, leaving Lunar as the only distributor of DC Comics to the direct market in North America. Lunar also picked up Scout Comics for distribution as well, on a non-exclusive basis. But taiong on all of UCS' business as well as their previous business looks like it has presented its own challenges and has seen Lunar outgrow its business premises. Mightv this also suggest other publishers coming to Luynar for distribution as well as DC and Scout?