Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts New 1/6 The Mandalorian & Grogu AT-RT Driver

Hot Toys is getting ready for the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu with some brand new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a new 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver from The Mandalorian & Grogu storyline

Figure features a weathered helmet, textured coat, and snow-themed armor for cold frontier adventures

Armed with a DLT-20A blaster rifle and SE-14r pistol, and stands 12" tall with 30 points of articulation

Available for pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles; release set for September 2027, with vehicle sold separately

Coming to life from the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure. The Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver has arrived from within the fractured Galactic Empire for the upcoming adventure. These drivers descend from the reconnaissance specialists who piloted the All Terrain Recon Transport during the Rise of the Empire. It appears that some of these Imperial Remnant Troopers have now adapted to frozen frontiers, commanding the lightweight, two-legged AT-RT for a new mission.

Hot Toys now brings that rugged survivalism to life with a new 1/6 scale figure featuring a weathered deco, a textured coat, and armor that lets him easily hide in the snow. Standing about 12" tall with 30 points of articulation, the AT-RT Driver is equipped with a DLT-20A blaster rifle and SE-14r pistol. Hot Toys was sure to include realistic flocked texture and soft goods elements on his armor, as well as a snow-themed display base. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Driver at $240, with the AT-RT vehicle being sold separately for $315 or in a bundle at $480, and a September 2027 release.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver

"As the galaxy prepares for its next cinematic chapter in the highly anticipated film Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, the scattered forces of the Imperial Remnant continue to pose a formidable threat. Adapted to harsh environments, the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Drivers operate agile All Terrain Reconnaissance Transport (AT-RT) machines to patrol the frozen frontiers, utilizing specialized gear to survive and suppress any resistance."

"Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver™ Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly developed helmeted head with expertly applied weathering effects to highlight the grit of the Remnant forces. The figure boasts a set of newly developed weathered armor over a greige-colored coat with realistic flocked texture, tailored to evoke their cold-weather operations. Complete with a weathered belt with a pistol holster, pants, and long boots."

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