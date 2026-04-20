Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: ,

Hiya Toys Unveils New Keizer Ghidorah Figure from Godzilla: Final Wars

The events of Godzilla: Final Wars are coming to Hiya Toys as it debuts a new Exquisite Basic Series Keizer Ghidorah figure

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Hiya Toys reveals a fully articulated Keizer Ghidorah figure from Godzilla: Final Wars.
  • This monster stands 9.8" tall with golden scales, three heads, four legs, and wired tails and wings.
  • Inspired by the 2004 film, the figure captures Keizer Ghidorah's transformation from Monster X.
  • Pre-orders are open for this Godzilla collectible, set for Q2 2027 release at $129.99.

Rising as the newest figure from Hiya Toys' growing Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series is Final Wars' Keizer Ghidorah. This titan embodies a more savage evolution of King Ghidorah and was revealed as the true form of Monster X in the ht 2004 monster fil. The Xiliens unleashed this alien apex weapon during a chaotic era where humanity, super-powered mutants, and monsters collide in a three-way war. Set in a dystopian 20XX, this movie builds to a brutal showdown in which Keizer Ghidorah nearly drains Godzilla of life before being spectacularly defeated.

Hiya Toys captures the raw power and savagery of Keizer Ghidorah with a brand new figure that stands at 9.8" tall and is fully articulated. Hiya Toys was sure to capture this titan's unique design with golden scales, crimson eyes, four legs, and two tails. The three heads are nicely detailed, each with articulated necks, and the mighty wings and tail feature wired elements to help capture iconic poses. Godzilla fans can bring home Keizer Ghidorah in Q2 2027 for $129.99, and pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Toys Store right now.

Hiya Toys –  Keizer Ghidorah from Godzilla: Final Wars 

"The story takes place in the year 20XX. Due to frequent wars and the backlash of rapid scientific development, humanity has awakened numerous gigantic monsters. As the Earth Defense Force battles these threats, the Xiliens descend from outer space, revealing their plan to conquer Earth. In the final battle, their ultimate weapon, Monster X, transforms into Keizer Ghidorah to face Godzilla in a decisive battle."

"The new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Keizer Ghidorah action figure from Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) faithfully recreates Keizer Ghidorah's appearance the film. Featuring its iconic three-headed stance, massive body, golden scales, and crimson-eyed heads crowned with sharp horns, the figure captures the savage and ruthless presence of this space monster. Layered shadow effects, combined with defined musculature and skeletal detailing, further enhance its overwhelming screen presence."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.