Hiya Toys Unveils New Keizer Ghidorah Figure from Godzilla: Final Wars

Rising as the newest figure from Hiya Toys' growing Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series is Final Wars' Keizer Ghidorah. This titan embodies a more savage evolution of King Ghidorah and was revealed as the true form of Monster X in the ht 2004 monster fil. The Xiliens unleashed this alien apex weapon during a chaotic era where humanity, super-powered mutants, and monsters collide in a three-way war. Set in a dystopian 20XX, this movie builds to a brutal showdown in which Keizer Ghidorah nearly drains Godzilla of life before being spectacularly defeated.

Hiya Toys captures the raw power and savagery of Keizer Ghidorah with a brand new figure that stands at 9.8" tall and is fully articulated. Hiya Toys was sure to capture this titan's unique design with golden scales, crimson eyes, four legs, and two tails. The three heads are nicely detailed, each with articulated necks, and the mighty wings and tail feature wired elements to help capture iconic poses. Godzilla fans can bring home Keizer Ghidorah in Q2 2027 for $129.99, and pre-orders are already live on the Hiya Toys Store right now.