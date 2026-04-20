Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys
Hiya Toys Unveils New Keizer Ghidorah Figure from Godzilla: Final Wars
The events of Godzilla: Final Wars are coming to Hiya Toys as it debuts a new Exquisite Basic Series Keizer Ghidorah figure
Article Summary
- Hiya Toys reveals a fully articulated Keizer Ghidorah figure from Godzilla: Final Wars.
- This monster stands 9.8" tall with golden scales, three heads, four legs, and wired tails and wings.
- Inspired by the 2004 film, the figure captures Keizer Ghidorah's transformation from Monster X.
- Pre-orders are open for this Godzilla collectible, set for Q2 2027 release at $129.99.
Hiya Toys – Keizer Ghidorah from Godzilla: Final Wars
"The story takes place in the year 20XX. Due to frequent wars and the backlash of rapid scientific development, humanity has awakened numerous gigantic monsters. As the Earth Defense Force battles these threats, the Xiliens descend from outer space, revealing their plan to conquer Earth. In the final battle, their ultimate weapon, Monster X, transforms into Keizer Ghidorah to face Godzilla in a decisive battle."
"The new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Keizer Ghidorah action figure from Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) faithfully recreates Keizer Ghidorah's appearance the film. Featuring its iconic three-headed stance, massive body, golden scales, and crimson-eyed heads crowned with sharp horns, the figure captures the savage and ruthless presence of this space monster. Layered shadow effects, combined with defined musculature and skeletal detailing, further enhance its overwhelming screen presence."