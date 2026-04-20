Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: New Announcement Trailer Released

After being revealed months ago that the game was on the way, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 finally has a proper announcement trailer

Article Summary Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 revealed with a new announcement trailer from Bandai Namco, set for 2027 release.

Game introduces Age 1000, a fresh Dragon Ball universe and an all-new West City to explore.

Join the Great Saiyan Squad and experience an original story filled with action-packed battles.

Extensive character customization and choice-driven gameplay offer a unique Dragon Ball adventure.

Bandai Namco finally released the official announcement trailer for their latest Dragon Ball video game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. The new trailer, which you can check out above, gives almost a four-minute look at the latest entry in the series, coming a decade after the original release of the sequel. Revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, the game takes place in an all-new setting called Age 1000, as you can see through several of the characters, the lineage and influence of several iconic characters from the franchise. Here ,you can decide to be the kind of hero you choose to be, as you'll still defend the Earth from various attacks and threats. Enjoy the trailer as the game is currently slated for a 2027 release on PC and consoles.

A New Age For a New Story: This is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Age 1000 – A Whole New World. Step into a brand-new future Dragon Ball universe filled with unique, original characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama, the original author of Dragon Ball. In Age 1000, journey through the developed and vibrant West City. Explore the bustling city, encounter characters, and uncover exciting new stories. Take your place in the story and experience what awaits in West City. Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape.

Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you'll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. The game delivers an action-adventure experience packed with intense battles and extensive character customization options. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is a completely new Dragon Ball experience, where you decide the hero you want to be in an unexplored Dragon Ball world. In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the world of Dragon Ball continues to expand.

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