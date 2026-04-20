Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Unveils Tombstone with New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set

Get ready to thwip some webs as LEGO has unveiled new Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets are on the way like the Prison Transport

Article Summary LEGO reveals Spider-Man: Brand New Day set featuring Prison Transport Chase and key Marvel villains.

First look at Tombstone and Tarantula minifigures, possibly teasing their MCU debuts in the new film.

Set includes 367 pieces, features six-wheel transport vehicle, stud shooters, and opening compartments.

Minifigures included: Spider-Man, Tombstone, Tarantula, and a DODC guard; launches June 1, 2026 for $49.99.

Get ready for possible spoilers as LEGO is already preparing for the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. New sets have started arriving at the LEGO Store, including one that might feature a new spoiler and a first look at the film. In the trailer, we see Spider-Man and The Punisher going after a Prison Transport vehicle. Well, it looks like LEGO is giving Spider-Man more context for that sequence, as the infamous Marvel Comics gangster Tombstone is found inside! That is right, Tombstone is possibly coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Tarantula showing up to help!

The new LEGO Spider-Man: Brand New for that sequence, as the infamous Marvel Comics gangster Tombstone is Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase set comes in at 367 pieces. When fully built the vehicle will measure 6" long, 3" tall, 3" wide, and features 6 tires, stud shooters and a opening roof hatch. As for minifigures, LEGO was sure to include Spider-Man, a DODC guard, Tarantula, and Tombstone, which bring this chase to life! Could Tombstone be who the Punisher is going after? Only time will tell and this new Brand New Day set is priced at $49.99 with a June 1, 2026 release date.

LEGO Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Prison Transport Chase

"Fuel kids' Super Hero role-play adventures with the Prison Transport Chase (76349). This dynamic gift idea for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up features Spider-Man, Tombstone, Tarantula and a DODC Guard in action in and around the iconic vehicle from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Inspire imaginative play with minifigure accessories: Spider-Man has hand-held spider webs, Tombstone has 2 stud shooters, Tarantula has spiked hands and feet, and the DODC Guard has handcuffs and a nonfunctioning shooter."

"The rugged, 6-wheel vehicle has 2 stud shooters, an opening roof hatch to access the cockpit, an opening rear to access the on-board prison, plus suspension for rough terrain. Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift idea for young Super Heroes. This building set contains 367 pieces."

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