Mad Jim Jaspers And The Fury Appear In Today's X Of Swords: Stasis

There is but one X Of Swords title published this week from Marvel Comics, but it's a big one. X Of Swords: Stasis #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Pepe Larraz, Mahmud Asrar, Marte Gracia and Clayton Cowles. And it begins with a tour of Otherworld, with an emissary of Saturnyne making her presence known to the Foul and Fair lands. Including one of each that Bleeding Cool has been keeping a keen eye upon. The Crooked Market and Infuri The Everforge. The Crooked Market has, reigning, Sir James Jaspers, Mad Jim Jaspers.

The first Alan Davis/Dave Thorpe Jim Jaspers stories began using Alice In Wonderland imagery, and you can see a giant teapot behind his throne, resembling a clerk's writing desk. Is a raven like one? Here's what we said regarding previous text pieces.

The Crooked Market reflects the Captain Britain story "The Crooked World" that featured both Jaspers and The Fury. Here it appears to be an Otherworld example of the free market, taken to extremes. The Crooked World as a free enterprise zone? Jaspers here is a reality refugee, who has created an city of immigrants, ironic considering his previous political stance and modelling on the Conservative politician and renowned racist Enoch Powell. As for The Fury?

And then there is Infuri, the Everforge, featuring Jaspers' creation The Fury.

We previously stated

It's the "hero slaying" expertise that ties these Furies to The Fury, a creature created by Jaspers to hunt and kill superheroes across realities. But their kingdom looks like just the place to make a weapon. Or to be a weapon. In the Chris Claremont series X-Men: Die By The Sword, he gets Jim Jaspers to create a bevy of Furies and, yes, that's a point, maybe it's time to re-read that series given its title.

Mad Jim Jaspers was a character created by Dave Thorpe and Alan Davis for the Captain Britain comic in Marvel UK series Marvel Superheroes. The character was then rewritten by Alan Moore as Sir Jim Jaspers, a conservative Prime Minister who was also the most powerful reality-shaping mutant, and creator of hero-hunting being The Fury, who despite the destruction of that universe, follows Captain Britain to his own. In a universe where the politician Sir James Jaspers was beginning to come to power on a populist anti-superhero mandate, and is elected Prime Minister. The subsequent rewriting of reality as "The Crooked World", the battle between The Fury and his parallel dimension creator, and then with Captain Britain remains one of the most critically acclaimed superhero stories around.

X OF SWORDS STASIS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200630

(W) Tini Howard, Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS, PART 11

A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $4.99