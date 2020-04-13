Magdalene Visaggio, Claudia Aguirre are Lost On Planet Earth This Week

Magdalene Visaggio and artist Claudia Aguirre are collaborating on an all-new, five-part comic book mini-series, Lost on Planet Earth, debuting digitally this Wednesday, April 15th on ComiXology Originals. Just as Visaggio's sci-fi series Vagrant Queen launches as a TV show on Syfy, so she has a new sci-fi comic book launching this week. And she is reunited with the colourist on her first breakout sci-fi series, Kim & Kim from Black Mask back in the day.

The comic will be free for those with Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, or comiXology Unlimited, and can be purchased for others. Joined by letterer Zakk Saam and editor Joe Corallo, it is the first title under the Death Rattle creative imprint name, for comics that all four will work together on.

Lost on Planet Earth tells the story of a conflicted lesbian relationship in a socially reactionary future. Basil Miranda thought she knew where her life was going. Like her family before her, she will join the Interplanetary Union Fleet. Basil pursues her goal with a singular vision, and follows a regimented, relentless training routine. Her whole life is dedicated to this mission. It is everything to her. And then, while sitting in her fleet examination, she is asked a question she can't answer. What makes her happy? She panics and flees.

There's always someone who can't finish the fleet exam, but Basil never thought she'd be a runner. Now, to her friends' and family's dismay, she's directionless. She must figure out what she wants – and who she is. And that's when Basil begins a conflicted relationship with a Xanthippian named Velda who introduces her to a new world. Basil finds herself ushered into the no-service community of Richmond, VA: the angry slackers, the stoner kids, the weirdos and queers, artsy types and losers who failed their entrance exams. These are the outcasts who are struggling to make meaning in their own lives.

"Mags and I were spitballing stories one day when we started thinking about what a ''utopian'' society would be like 'for the rest of us,''' said Aguirre. "This is a series about the ones who stay behind, the ones who don't like what they see. It is an examination of choice and self-determination and self-knowledge," said Visaggio. "At its heart, Lost on Planet Earth is a sci-fi slice-of-life comic about a burgeoning group of friends making their own way in a world that has no place for them."

