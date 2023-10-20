Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Magdalene Visaggio Writes Official Prequel To Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe is a prequel to the Zack Snyder series, by Magdalene Visaggio and Clark Bint, published by Titan Comics

Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe is an official prequel to the upcoming two-parter Rebel Moon film series from Zack Snyder for Netflix. Written by Bleeding cool favourite Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Clark Bint, the comic book series will be published by Titan Comics in January 2024 with covers from Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau and Rafael Albuquerque.

In April, Magdalene Visaggio tweeted "Im working this week to wrap up a very involved, incredibly worldbuildy (I invented a language) sci-fi comic script with one of the biggest directors in the world AND writing a TV pilot". I guess this would be it… she now adds "I wanna say I have LOVED working with Zack. He's always so excited by every idea. He gave me a pretty free hand on HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE and as I fell in love with the world he created, he fell in love with Shasu, the world *I* created." And telling us "The planet Shasu, homeworld of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, was long the unconquerable world. It's history goes back almost 10,000 years to when the first wave of settlers took root on the unspoiled scrub world."

Zack Snyder tweeted, "Excited to announce that the @RebelMoon universe is expanding beyond the screen with a prequel comic series. Issue 1 of REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE will be published by @TitanComics on January 10, 2024, and available wherever comics are sold."

Set 5 years before the events depicted in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the comic HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family's history. As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.

REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE is essential reading for anyone who wants to know more about the rich and expansive lore of the REBEL MOON universe. With an original story from Zack Snyder himself, the comic carries the same levels of drama, action, and high emotional stakes that the director is known for. "I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Zack Snyder. "In REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion." Mags Visaggio, writer behind REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE describes the comic as a 'Shakespearean tragedy…It's all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It's a story about failure and the consequences of failure."

REBEL MOON HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE #1

Writer: Mags Visaggio

Artist: Clark Bint

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: January 10, 2024

Here's the rest of Titan's January 2024 solicits and solicitations:

CONAN BARBARIAN #7 CVR A HORLEY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230762

NOV230763 – CONAN BARBARIAN #7 CVR B ZIRCHER (MR)

NOV230764 – CONAN BARBARIAN #7 CVR C FONG (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Alex Horley

WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE…

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR A HANS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230765

NOV230766 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR B HOUSE (MR)

NOV230767 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR C QUAH WRAP (MR)

NOV230768 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR D MARINKOVICH (MR)

NOV230769 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR E YAPUR (MR)

NOV230770 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR F QUAH FOIL WRAP (MR)

NOV230771 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #1 (OF 4) CVR G COLOR BLANK SKETCH (M

(W) George Maan (A) Maan House (CA) Stephanie Hans

FALLEN DECAYING WORLD OF DARK SOULS WITH AN ALL-NEW TITAN COMICS SERIES!

The mighty king USTRAD OF UTHREL linked the flame, after his servant Herad failed and was consumed by the fire, reduced to ashes. Now, the time has come to link the fire again, but Ustrad now refuses to do his duty to his kingdom. HERAD, resurrected as unkindled, returns to unite three mighty warriors to venture into the WILLOW KING'S domain, and do what needs to be done.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION TP VOL 01 REG ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230778

NOV230777 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION TP VOL 01 DM ED (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Yoshioka

RETURN TO THE WORLD OF BLOODBORNE COMICS, BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED VIDEO GAME.

In the plagued city of Yharnam, hunters Gretchen and Abraham search for their missing protégé. Under the blood moon, a scourge of beasts stalks the streets, and a new threat lurks around every corner. The duo must venture deep into the depths of the chalice dungeons in order to find Lucien, but malignant and ancient horrors await them. Will they find him? And what terrifying surprise awaits them if they do?

Collects issues #1-4 of Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1-4 VIRGIN PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230783

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Werther Dell'Edera, Alison Sampson, Maan House, Harvey Tolibao

SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK! LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!

COLLECTS ISSUE #1-4 COVER A VIRGIN VARIANTS EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 0

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #9 (OF 12) CVR A QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230784

NOV230785 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #9 (OF 12) CVR B BALAM (MR)

NOV230786 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #9 (OF 12) CVR C MEAD (MR)

NOV230787 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #9 (OF 12) CVR D FISH (MR)

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Alan Quah

THE UNMISSABLE FINAL ARC OF BLADE RUNNER 2039!

ASH has returned to the rain-soaked streets of her beloved Los Angeles in search of answers, but instead finds her Replicant clone waiting for her.

Fighting against her programming, Ash's facsimile has questions of her own – questions that could spell disaster for Ash and her band of Replicant rebels who have united together with one objective – KILL

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #2 (OF 4) CVR A MIECHI LI (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230790

NOV230791 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #2 (OF 4) CVR B THOROGOOD (MR)

NOV230792 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #2 (OF 4) CVR C SMITH (MR)

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo (CA) Alice Meichi Li

TBC

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #2 (OF 7) CVR A JEEHYUNG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230793

NOV230794 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #2 (OF 7) CVR B JEEHYUNG (MR)

NOV230795 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #2 (OF 7) CVR C JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

NOV230796 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #2 (OF 7) CVR D JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #2 (OF 10) CVR A BROWN

TITAN COMICS

NOV230797

NOV230798 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #2 (OF 10) CVR B VIRELLA

NOV230799 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #2 (OF 10) CVR C MOORE

(W) Joe Rechthman (A / CA) Reilly Brown

This 10 issue series begins as a seemingly unconnected series of MAGICAL TALES ABOUT POWERFUL WIZARDS, gradually merging into a LEGENDARY SAGA.

Who is CHRONOMANCER GEORGE OF DREAMS and what is he trying to tell the reader? Visions of the past, premonitions of the future – or something far more sinister that THREATENS THE VERY FABRIC OF THE RUNIVERSE ITSELF?!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE TP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230800

(W) Des Taylor (A / CA) Ken Lashley

THE CONVERT INVESTIGATION GROUP'S MOST DEADLY SPY RETURNS

Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage. It soon transpires that the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated – there are new threats emerging, and this time, it's personal.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

GRACE ROSA GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230801

(W) Himuro (A / CA) Himuro

AN ACTION-PACKED TALE OF FRENZIED SHOOTOUTS AND SHOCKING BETRAYALS!

GRACE ROSA is an assassin, driven by a single thing: discovering the secret of her adoptive father's disappearance. But could the very people she serves as a hired gun have something to do with him vanishing? And to what lengths will she go to enact her vengeance on the people who have wronged her?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

GREAT YOKAI WAR GUARDIANS GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230802

(W) Yusuke Watanabe (A / CA) Sanami Suzukui

The epic adventure of Watanabe, a seemingly ordinary student who inherits the power of legendary monster hunter, to defeat the monstrous yokai rampaging towards Tokyo!

Kei must continue his quest against the evil Yokai, learning more about the legendary heroes from which he is descended and mastering his own powers to combat the threat!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ALPI SOUL SENDER GN VOL 03

TITAN COMICS

NOV230803

(W) RONA (A / CA) RONA

For fans of the magical girl manga — a coming-of-age story about young ' soul sender', Alpi!

Alpi is called to perhaps her greatest challenge yet – conducting a funeral for a lonely mountain fortress. Contesting with spirits and the dead she must use all her powers to do the right thing!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #10 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

NOV230805

NOV230804 – STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #10 NEWSSTAND ED

(W) Titan

TBC

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

ROBOTECH MACROSS SAGA DOOMSDAY OMNIBUS VOL 4-6 SC

TITAN BOOKS

NOV230806

(W) Jack McKinney

The electrifying second Robotech omnibus. Experience the struggles and triumphs of the Robotech Defense Force, led by the brilliant but unorthodox Captain Gloval, as they fight against the alien Zentraedi-only to find themselves fighting alongside their former enemy in a struggle against total annihilation.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 0

ALFRED HITCHCOCK STORYBOARDS HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

NOV230812

(W) Tony Lee Moral (A) Tony Lee Moral

A one-of-a-kind historical document and celebration of the artwork behind several of the Master of Suspense's greatest films.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 0

