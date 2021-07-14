Magic Order 2 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen Has A Brexit Tinge

Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen are bringing back Magic Order with a sequel series to the original Image Comics series by Millar and Olivier Coipel, based on the TV proposal to Netflix. The first series launched with a fictitious sales number that made headlines, what tricks will Millar bring to bear this time? Or is he beyond that now? Surely not… oh and it appears that the new series may be taking some inspiration from Brexit, a policy Mark Millar voted for and publicly supported, which bought him much aggro in Scotland. Of course, now he is moving next for to me in Surrey, England, so anything could happen. But in Magic Order 2, it is the invasion of Eastern Europeans into London that is causing him stress…

In this new story arc, a magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace? "We've been working hard on The Magic Order show and comics for some time, picking all the right partners and trying to do the best job we can," said Millar. "A bucket-list has been ticked working with Olivier Coipel, a guy I've admired since we were both in our twenties, and now Stuart Immonen joins me for the sequel volume. Stuart's kind of the artist's artist's artist. Everyone I know is obsessed with him. So this is above and beyond an honour."

The Magic Order 2 #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 27th of October from Image Comics. Here is a first preview of the first issue.