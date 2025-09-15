Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Elspeth #1 Preview: Comeback

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories - Elspeth #1 hits stores Wednesday. Elspeth faces eternal torment in the underworld. Death is just another challenge!

Elspeth is dead. But her story is not yet over.The sun god Heliod, having grown envious of his champion, struck her down to the underworld. There, she is forced to relive the worst moments of her life for all eternity. But Elspeth does not submit to despair—she emerges from each conflict a greater hero than before. And for a great hero like Elspeth, what is death but another challenge to overcome? The unpublished story of Theros Beyond Death is finally brought to life by renowned author Dan Watters and talented artist Owen Gieni in Magic the Gathering: Untold Stories—Elspeth.• In partnership with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, Dark Horse expands the world of Magic: The Gathering.• Four issue series!

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Elspeth #1

by Dan Watters & Owen Gieni & Hilary Jenkins, cover by Clayton Cowles

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801399300111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801399300121 – Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #1 (CVR B) (Vincenzo Riccardi) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801399300131 – Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #1 (CVR C) (Anna Steinbauer) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

