Magic Tree House: Midnight On The Moon Gets A 120,000 Print Run

Graphic novel adaptation follows Jack and Annie on a thrilling time-travel mission to a moon base in the year 2031

Part of the beloved Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne, now in colorful, full-length comic format

The Magic Tree House franchise includes spinoffs, educational resources, stage shows, and a Japanese animated film

Midnight On The Moon Graphic Novel by Jenny Laird, Mary Pope Osborne, Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews is an adaptation of the eight Magic Tree House book, The Mystery of the Magic Spell: Midnight on the Moon, or Moon Mission in the UK, originally published in 1996 and set in the then-far future of 2031, in which the series stares Jack and Annie travel to a moon base on the moon to look for the fourth object in their quest, a moon rock. The adaptation, published this week by Random House, has been given a 120,000-copy print run, and has been set a few decades later, as no one is expecting a moonbase by 2031 now…

Midnight on the Moon Graphic Novel by Jenny Laird, Mary Pope Osborne, Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews Magic. Mystery. Time-travel. Get whisked away to the Moon on an out-of-this-world adventure with brother-and-sister team Jack and Annie in the #1 bestselling chapter book series, now available as graphic novels! Jack and Annie are on a mission to save their friend, Morgan le Fey. The magic tree house whisks them away to the . . . MOON! And not only are they on the moon, but they've traveled to the FUTURE! This is like no other adventure Jack and Annie have been on before. This mission is OUT OF THIS WORLD! For the first time in graphic novel–live the adventure again with new full-color vibrant art that brings the magic to life!

The Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne, illustrated by Salvatore Murdocca and AG Ford, were first published in 1992, and have seen over a hundred volumes published through a number of series, which initially saw Morgan Le Fay sends Jack and Annie Smith, siblings from the fictional small town of Frog Creek, Pennsylvania, on adventures and missions through a magical tree house. The spinoff Merlin Missions series saw Merlin the Magician giving Jack and Annie quests. And the Magic Tree House Fact Trackers are non-fiction looks at some of the subjects they picked up. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Magic Tree House series in 2012, Osborne created a Magic Tree House Classroom Adventures Program, providing a set of online educational resources for teachers and free books for schools. Magic Tree House: The Musical premiered in 200, toured nationally and had a cast album. A planetarium show, Magic Tree House: Space Mission, was held at the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Magic Tree House Kids Shows are theatrical adaptations of select titles in the Magic Tree House series designed specifically for kids' performances. The animated film Magic Tree House premiered in Japan in 2012.

