Magik #1 Preview: Icy Demons Meet Their Match

Magik #1 hits stores this Wednesday, unleashing Illyana Rasputina on an ancient evil lurking beneath the Alaskan ice. Can the X-Men's fiercest mystic mutant handle the heat?

Article Summary Magik #1 unleashes Illyana vs. an ancient evil buried beneath Alaskan ice on January 8, 2025.

New series by Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta promises a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure.

Fiercest mystic mutant, Magik, stakes her claim on icy territory with powerful allies and foes.

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES! The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (LOKI, BLACK PANTHER), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all!

Magik #1

by Ashley Allen & German Peralta, cover by J Scott Campbell

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621034300111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621034300116 – MAGIK #1 JAY ANACLETO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300117 – MAGIK #1 JEEHYUNG LEE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300118 – MAGIK #1 PEACH MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300119 – MAGIK #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300121 – MAGIK #1 JEEHYUNG LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300131 – MAGIK #1 LOGO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300141 – MAGIK #1 DIKE RUAN FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300151 – MAGIK #1 DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621034300161 – MAGIK #1 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

