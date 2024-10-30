Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: krakoa, nyx

Magneto Was Right or Xavier Was Right… Partisan Politics in NYX #4

Magneto Was Right or Xavier Was Right... Partisan Politics in NYX #4 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Enid Balam (Spoilers)

Prodigy was an X-Men for about five minutes until he was killed on the island of Krakoa at the third Hellfire Gala by attacking Stark Sentinels from Orchis. Well, he made his way back, resurrected before the mutants of Krakoa left for Valinor. Sorry, those were the Elves, I meant the White Hot Room. Now he has found his calling in New York academia. But it seems you can take the man out of Krakoa, but not Krakoa out of the man. And he has lectures to write. And, quite well timed, a challenge to partisan thinking… in his case, Xavier War Right or Magneto Was Right, but could, I guess, be applied to Kamala Is Like, Right or Trump Is Right, He's The Most Right There Is, Everyone Is Saying It.

Of course, NYX has another Kamala to deal with in NYC. Portaryed, when it comes to mutants, as "one of the good ones". With Professor David Alleyre, to give Prodigy his human name, dealing with a legacy of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants in both an academic and a practical fashion.

The mutant allegory extends across human society, of course, and David is taking to the pulpit to preach.

Is everyone taking sufficient notes? There will be a test…

NYX #4

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Enid Balam (CA) Sara Pichelli

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Enid Balam (CA) Sara Pichelli

Genius. Student. New Mutant. Young Avenger. X-Man. As PRODIGY, David Alleyne has been all these things and more – but now he faces his most difficult challenge yet. Facing down his past and looking his present in the eye, Prodigy must fight to understand what mutant culture really means to those left behind by Krakoa… …and how far he'll go to protect the mutants of New York City from a devastating – and dangerous – conspiracy of their own

