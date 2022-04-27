Malachi Ward Joins Jeff Lemire For Black Hammer: The End In 2023

Black Hammer is a shared universe comic book series of series created by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston, published by Dark Horse Comics. First published in 2016, after Black Hammer #13, it span off into a variety of series, such as Sherlock Frankenstein and the Legion of Evil, Doctor Star and the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows, Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy, Barbalien: Red Planet and many more. It tells the story of the superhero Black Hammer and six other superheroes, who save their city from destruction, but find themselves trapped in a mysterious limbo town of Rockwood, and a dead Black Hammer.

Last year, Jeff Lemire indicated a finale to the series by posting an image, "Black Hammer: The End". Subsequently, he announced an exclusive deal with Image Comics in January 2022, but also stated in his Substack;

Black Hammer Reborn will feed into 2023's big new series Black Hammer: The End which is the culmination of everything I have been doing in the Black Hammer Universe these past couple of years. But, despite its title, that will not be "the end" of Black Hammer. I have several other projects percolating, one of which will launch right here in a couple more weeks! More details on that new book coming in early April.

And now we have a few more details. Jeff Lemire posted on his newsletter last week, "Dear BLACK HAMMER Fans… The END is near. Here 4 issues. Malachi Ward and me. 2023. Get ready!"

Malachi Ward is the creator of the Ritual comic book series from Revival House Press, The Expansion series with Matt Sheean, The Scout, Utu, and Top Five, reprinted in the 2013 edition of Best American Comics. Malachi has done work for Brandon Graham's Prophet, Prophet Strikefile and Island from Image Comics, Mome, Nobrow, and Study Group Comics. He previously worked on Black Hammer Reborn #5-8 with Jeff Lemire.