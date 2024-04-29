Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: july 2024, Man Goat And The Bunnyman, Solicits, zenescope

Man Goat & The Bunnyman Launches in Zenescope's July 2024 Solicits

Joe Brusha and Guillermo Fajardo are launching a new Zenescope series in their July 2024 solicits for Man Goat & The Bunnyman.

MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR A FAJARD

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241006

MAY241007 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR B VITORI

MAY241008 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR C KEITH

MAY241009 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY FO

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Guillermo Fajardo

30 Pages of Content!

Yes! The time has come for the return of the world's greatest monster hunters, Man Goat & the Bunnyman, in an all-new adventure that promises to be the most explosive chapter yet!

Demons-check!

Monster Hunters-check!

Batsquatches?-er-sure!

If only life were as simple as a super-informative checklistwhat happens when this little Pigman goes to the market and decides to cause a little havoc for our favorite bushy-tailed rabbit man and his beer-can-eating cryptid best friend?

Find out in this new 3-issue series sure to fulfill all your nightmarish furry fantasies!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241010

MAY241011 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR B HARVEY TOLIBAO

MAY241012 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR C DERLIS SANTACRU

(W) Alec Worley (CA) Igor Vitorino

From the moment Alice Liddle first entered the beautiful yet terrifying world of Wonderland, she fulfilled a birthright that has ensnared generations of her family in a battle against the evil that thrives there. Now, Alice's granddaughter Violet, after having lost almost everything to the realm of nightmares and barely escaping with her sanity intact, has vowed to return to this land of madness to take back all that was stolen from her. But when Bonnie, a young high school freshman, is lured in, Violet must alter her plans and save this innocent girl and her family from suffering the same fate as the Liddles.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

VAN HELSING HEXED CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241013

(W) Pat Shand (CA) Igor Vitorino

Liesel Van Helsing has made many enemies in her life, but few as deadly as the notorious witch known as Mother Margaret. So, when Van Helsing's search for her friend Julie Jekyll leads the vampire hunter right to Mother Margaret's door, she knows that big trouble can't be far behind. But is it already too late to save Julie?

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

VAN HELSING HEXED CVR B EMAN CASALLOS

VAN HELSING HEXED CVR C PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA

VAN HELSING HEXED CVR D IVAN TAO

VAN HELSING HEXED CVR E 20 COPY FOC ABBONDANZA

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR A JEFF SPOKES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241018

MAY241019 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR B IGOR VITORINO

MAY241020 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR C GEEBO VIGONTE

MAY241021 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR D ANTHONY SPAY

MAY241022 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR E 20 COPY FOC VIGONTE INCV

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Jeff Spokes

Skye Mathers has battled her fair share of witches and deadly magic during her time as Guardian of the Nexus. But when a primordial evil is released that threatens the lives of all it comes across, will Skye be able to put this ancient wickedness back into the hell it has escaped from? Guest starring Gretel the Witch Hunter!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR A REYES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241023

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Alfredo Reyes

Just in time for summer, comes the Grimm Fairy Tales 2024 Swimsuit Special!

Get ready to check out all of your favorite Grimm Universe heroines and villainesses, soaking up the sun while wearing the season's hottest swimsuit fashions! Many of the industry's top artists contribute gorgeous pin-ups of the Grimm Universes' most popular female characters in this stunning collection.

Also includes a never before published Grimm Fairy Tales short story!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR B VITORINO

GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR C SONIA MATAS

GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR D JASON CARDY

GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR E 20 COPY FOC

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY241028

MAY241029 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 SILVER EXC

MAY241030 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 GOLD EXC

MAY241031 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 PLATINUM EXC

(CA) Josh Burns

Bronze Level – Character = Cinderella cover art by Josh Burns

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

