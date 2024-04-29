Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: july 2024, Man Goat And The Bunnyman, Solicits, zenescope
Man Goat & The Bunnyman Launches in Zenescope's July 2024 Solicits
Joe Brusha and Guillermo Fajardo are launching a new Zenescope series in their July 2024 solicits for Man Goat & The Bunnyman.
Article Summary
- Joe Brusha and Guillermo Fajardo kick off Man Goat & The Bunnyman mini-series.
- Wonderland Return to Madness follows Alice Liddle's granddaughter's journey.
- Van Helsing Hexed introduces Liesel's showdown with witch Mother Margaret.
- Summer sizzles with the Grimm Fairy Tales 2024 Swimsuit Special issue.
Joe Brusha and Guillermo Fajardo are launching a new Zenescope three-issue mini-series in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations for their monster hunter characters Man Goat & The Bunnyman.
MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR A FAJARD
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241006
MAY241007 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR B VITORI
MAY241008 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE THE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR C KEITH
MAY241009 – MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN BEWARE PIGMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR D 20 COPY FO
(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Guillermo Fajardo
30 Pages of Content!
Yes! The time has come for the return of the world's greatest monster hunters, Man Goat & the Bunnyman, in an all-new adventure that promises to be the most explosive chapter yet!
Demons-check!
Monster Hunters-check!
Batsquatches?-er-sure!
If only life were as simple as a super-informative checklistwhat happens when this little Pigman goes to the market and decides to cause a little havoc for our favorite bushy-tailed rabbit man and his beer-can-eating cryptid best friend?
Find out in this new 3-issue series sure to fulfill all your nightmarish furry fantasies!
In Shops: Jul 24, 2024
WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241010
MAY241011 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR B HARVEY TOLIBAO
MAY241012 – WONDERLAND RETURN TO MADNESS #1 (OF 3) CVR C DERLIS SANTACRU
(W) Alec Worley (CA) Igor Vitorino
From the moment Alice Liddle first entered the beautiful yet terrifying world of Wonderland, she fulfilled a birthright that has ensnared generations of her family in a battle against the evil that thrives there. Now, Alice's granddaughter Violet, after having lost almost everything to the realm of nightmares and barely escaping with her sanity intact, has vowed to return to this land of madness to take back all that was stolen from her. But when Bonnie, a young high school freshman, is lured in, Violet must alter her plans and save this innocent girl and her family from suffering the same fate as the Liddles.
In Shops: Jul 17, 2024
SRP: 0
VAN HELSING HEXED CVR A VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241013
(W) Pat Shand (CA) Igor Vitorino
Liesel Van Helsing has made many enemies in her life, but few as deadly as the notorious witch known as Mother Margaret. So, when Van Helsing's search for her friend Julie Jekyll leads the vampire hunter right to Mother Margaret's door, she knows that big trouble can't be far behind. But is it already too late to save Julie?
In Shops: Jul 03, 2024
SRP: 0
- VAN HELSING HEXED CVR B EMAN CASALLOS
- VAN HELSING HEXED CVR C PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
- VAN HELSING HEXED CVR D IVAN TAO
- VAN HELSING HEXED CVR E 20 COPY FOC ABBONDANZA
GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR A JEFF SPOKES
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241018
MAY241019 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR B IGOR VITORINO
MAY241020 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR C GEEBO VIGONTE
MAY241021 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR D ANTHONY SPAY
MAY241022 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #86 CVR E 20 COPY FOC VIGONTE INCV
(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Jeff Spokes
Skye Mathers has battled her fair share of witches and deadly magic during her time as Guardian of the Nexus. But when a primordial evil is released that threatens the lives of all it comes across, will Skye be able to put this ancient wickedness back into the hell it has escaped from? Guest starring Gretel the Witch Hunter!
In Shops: Jul 31, 2024
SRP: 0
GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR A REYES
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241023
(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Alfredo Reyes
Just in time for summer, comes the Grimm Fairy Tales 2024 Swimsuit Special!
Get ready to check out all of your favorite Grimm Universe heroines and villainesses, soaking up the sun while wearing the season's hottest swimsuit fashions! Many of the industry's top artists contribute gorgeous pin-ups of the Grimm Universes' most popular female characters in this stunning collection.
Also includes a never before published Grimm Fairy Tales short story!
In Shops: Jul 10, 2024
SRP: 0
- GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR B VITORINO
- GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR C SONIA MATAS
- GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR D JASON CARDY
- GFT PRESENTS SWIMSUIT ED 2024 ONE SHOT CVR E 20 COPY FOC
GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 BRONZE EXC
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
MAY241028
MAY241029 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 SILVER EXC
MAY241030 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 GOLD EXC
MAY241031 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JULY 2024 PLATINUM EXC
(CA) Josh Burns
Bronze Level – Character = Cinderella cover art by Josh Burns
Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books
New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET
Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles
In Shops: Aug 07, 2024