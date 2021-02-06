Manara To Mignola To Madureira – Original Art Up For Auction

We just looked at a bunch of Heritage Auctions original comic book artwork listings from comic books written by Mark Millar – but as this headline suggests, there are plenty of other M artists at play – and others too. Here, from this week's Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122106 are a few highlights to browse through and check your bank balance against. And we start with The Walking Dead #50.

Charlie Adlard The Walking Dead#50 Story Page 17 Original Art (Image Comics, 2008).Rick and Carl Grimes start on this wonderfully stark black and white page created in Adlard's chiaroscuro style of in ink over graphite on bright white Image Comics Bristol board, with an image area of 7" x 10". In Excellent condition.

Currently at $250 which is the lowest price I've seen for a Walking Dead page in some time.

Neal Adams and Bob McLeod – Superman Specialty Illustration Original Art (c. 1970s). An impressive image of the Man of Steel! Bob McLeod was often one of Neal Adams' "Crusty Bunkers" team of inkers. This is a good example of how well his inks work with Adams's sharp pencil work. Created on Bristol board with an image area of 14.75" x 9.75". Matted to 20.75" x 15.75". Signed by both artists in the image area. Toned and in Very Good condition.

That's a classic part of history, currently at just $260.

Mark Bagley Amazing Spider-Man #352 Story Page 6 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Nova and Spidey are both featured. Ink and Zipatone over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Bagley at the bottom. Very mild soiling and wear. In Excellent condition.

That's at a full $400 which is more like it.

Simon Bisley The Gothic Warrior Role Playing Game Card Illustration Original Art (undated). A sword-wielding assassin in a wintery laden environment, is known as "The Gothic Warrior", from the imaginative mind of the incredibly talented hand of Simon Bisley. This was published as a card for a Role Playing game. Created in mixed media on art paper that has been affixed to Bristol board with an edge to edge image area of 11" x 16.75". Signed in lower left, and has light handling wear. In Excellent condition.

A painted classic Bisley currently for just $320. Seriously now.

John Cassaday Planetary#10 Story Page 15 Original Art (DC/WildStorm, 2000). Cassady proved delicate details around a tender moment between mother and daughter. Created in ink over graphite on bright white DC/Vertigo Comics Bristol board. Image area, 10.5" x 16.5". In Excellent condition.

Stunning, currently for $380.

Greg Land and Jay Leisten Uncanny X-Men #533 Splash Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 2011). Featuring Storm, Bouncing Betty, Lobe and his "New X-Men", and others. Ink over printed blue lines on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.5". In Excellent condition.

Currently at… $105? Is that as a result of the production process?

Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer Deadpool #1 Page 28 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). Slayback is featured on this page from the first issue of Deadpool's first solo series. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Madureira at the bottom edge, and by Farmer along the lower right edge. Very mild discoloration to the paste-ups in panel one. In Excellent condition.

Just $130 from Deadpool's first solo comic book series, drawn by Joe Madueira is a snip.

Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer Deadpool #2 Page 29 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). Garrison Kane/Weapon X is featured on this page from Deadpool's first solo series. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Madureira at the bottom edge, and by Farmer along the lower right edge. Very mild discoloration along the edges. In Excellent condition.

As is just $82 from his second issue.

Milo Manara – Woman in Blue Dress Illustration Original Art (c. 2000s). A woman views herself in a sexy blue dress in this illustration by acclaimed Italian artist Milo Manara. Known for his erotic art and depiction of the female form, this piece is a wonderful example of what makes Manara's artwork so desirable. Rendered in mixed media with an image size of 8.25" x 17.5", matted and UV glass-front framed at 17.5" x 27.5". Signed by Manara in the lower image area. Light frame wear and overall Excellent condition.

Currently at $850 which is more like it.

Mike Mignola and Mark Nelson Hellraiser #13 Story Page 8 Original Art (Marvel, 1992). Grisly panels play out in eternal damnation on this page by super stars Mignola and Nelson. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Light toning and handling wear along the edges. Last panel has image stat paste-up. In Excellent condition.

Early Mignola art, currently at $320.

George Perez and John Beatty Justice League of America #192 Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 1981). Justice League members, Wonder Woman, Superman, Firestorm, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Batman, assemble on the Watchtower to discuss their United Nations membership. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by George Perez in the top left margin. The page is toned with whiteout text correction in Panel 3. In excellent condition.

This is for the serious players, currently at $1150.

Eric Powell Chimichanga #2 Story Page 12 original Art (Albatross Exploding Funny Books, 2010). Eric Powell tones down his humor for the more kid-friendly Chimichanga but does not hold back on the adult cynicism for this page featuring a Gas-XXXtream ad starring an Eminem lookalike named Corey Faker, World famous Poser. Ink and ink wash over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 13". Signed by Eric Powell in the lower margin. The text is all stat paste-ups. In Excellent condition.

But this is the bargain of the article at just $72 so for, for prime Eric Powell doing Eminem.