This Manchester Man Stole The First Appearance Of Wolverine

Double Midnight Comics of Manchester, NH, posted the following appeal "Last night this guy helped himself to a CGC graded Hulk #181."

Yesterday, Double Midnight Comics of Manchester, Southern New Hampshire, posted the following appeal "Last night this guy helped himself to a CGC graded Hulk #181. If you recognize him or have a lead contact us or the Manchester Police Department. Please share and help us get the word out. @ManchInkLink"

The Incredible Hulk #181 is one of the most valuable "Bronze Age" comic books featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine (the previous issue saw up pop up for one panel at the end) and, as a result of him becoming the most popular member of the X-Men, this comic has become rather valuable indeed. Especially with the Deadpool 3 movie on the way. Recent copies of The Incredible Hulk #181, have hit $42,000 on eBay. If there are any attempts in Manchester to sell such a comic, maybe you might be able to let these folks know.

One of the other reasons that Hulk #181 is so pricey is because it was one of the Marvel Comics that contained a "Marvel Value Stamp" that kids could cut out and collect in a booklet in order to trade them in at a later date. And in the process, knocking thousands of pounds off the price of the comic book in decades to come. This is a copy that did not have the stamp snipped out of it. Though, of course, that's not much use now that some rogue has gone and half-inched it. If only the shop could call on Wolverine himself to deal with the ne'er-do-well. He is, after all, the best he is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty

Double Midnight Comics is at 252 Willow Street in Manchester, the American one, not the English one, in New Hampshire, not the Old English one.

