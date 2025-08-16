Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Beyblade, Fishgod, manga, Manga Mavericks Books, Otakon 2025

Manga Mavericks Books Announces 2 New Manga Series At Otakon 2025

Manga Mavericks announced two new offbeat manga, buddy comedy Fishgod and Ballet Fantasy Hero, coming in early 2026 at Otakon 2025.

New indie publisher Manga Mavericks announced two newly licensed titles during its panel at Otakon that will be added to its print and digital catalog in early 2026. The new books are the buddy action series Fishgod by indie manga creator Chlona, the first volume scheduled for release in January 2026 in digital and May 2026 in print, and the fantasy adventure series, Ballet Hero Fantay: Dan's Adventure Feat. Steven McRae, by veteran manga creator Takafumi Adachi (creator of Beyblade; Metal Fusion), the first volume is scheduled for release in February 2026 in both print and digital.

FISHGOD VOLUME 1

By Chlona

Print SRP: $12.99 / Digital SRP: $5.99 ∙ 132 pages ∙ ISBN: 9781968054274 ∙

For Readers 13+ ∙ Available January 2026 (Digital), May 2026 (Print)

The world is infested by Kaigyo: fish that walk on land, eat concrete, and destroy buildings.

Their typical behavior is bizarre enough, but ten years ago, Jaytle Nish witnessed these pests become murderers while under the command of a mystery person clad in black and eat his parents whole. He takes on a job exterminating the fish while looking for leads but instead finds a strange woman eating poisonous kaigyo flesh.

From deadly fish to mysterious cultists, the odd duo will take on it all in this pop art-inspired revenge action series!

Fishgod is an ongoing indie series that is currently 3 volumes in Japan, each of which will be released at A5 (5.83" x 8.27") size by Manga Mavericks Books.

Fishgod creator Chlona provided the following message to share with Otakon attendees:

"This manga is an exhilarating buddy action manga featuring an unlikely, mismatched male and female protagonist pair. As a single mother, I wanted to challenge myself by drawing a long-form manga, so I put my soul into this work. Please enjoy this dark pop world caught in a vortex of vengeance and passion!

Ballet Hero Fantay: Dan's Adventure Feat. Steven McRae Volume 1

By Takafumi Adachi

Print SRP: $14.99 / Digital SRP: $6.99 ∙ 160 pages ∙ ISBN: 9781968054250 ∙ For Readers All-Ages ∙

Available February 2026

A pirouette is power!

Dan's dream is to be a dancer. He has plenty of heart, but his ability doesn't quite live up to his passion. Despite this, he looks up to his upperclassman Steven McRae, who is worlds beyond him…literally. Using a magic mirror, Steven travels to a fantastical world, where he acts as a Ballet Hero! When Dan accidentally ends up following him, Steven quickly realizes that Dan being here is no coincidence.

This action-adventure manga combines ballet, tokusatsu, and the amazing art of veteran artist Takafumi Adachi! Dance to the stars with Ballet Hero Fantasy!

Ballet Hero Fantay: Dan's Adventure Feat. Steven McRae Volume 1 is a complete series collected into 2 volumes in Japan, each of which will be released at A5 (5.83" x 8.27") size by Manga Mavericks Books.

Ballet Hero Fantay creator Takafumi Adachi provided the following message to share with Otakon attendees: "I created this work to convey the coolness and strength of male ballet dancers in a fantastic fantasy setting to readers all around the world. Now, with the help of Manga Mavericks, at long last, everyone will be able to read it. I'm overjoyed from the bottom of my heart at this opportunity. Please enjoy Ballet Hero Fantasy."

