Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: digital comics, emerald city comic con, Manta Comics, manwha, webcomics

Manta Unveils Panels and Fan Events at Emerald City Comic Con

Manta comics, the manwha platform, announced panels and a booth as part of their plans for fan outreach at Emerald City Comic Con

Article Summary Manta comics to feature a booth and panel at Emerald City Comic Con.

Immersive booth experience with exclusive merchandise for 'Under the Oak Tree'.

Industry experts discuss digital comics' future in Manta-hosted panel.

Manta aims to expand its manwha platform, including a French service.

As the countdown to Emerald City Comic Con 2024 begins, Manta, the subscription-based digital comics and webnovel platform announced its exciting lineup for the convention today. This includes an enchanting booth dedicated to the popular series Under the Oak Tree and a thought-provoking panel discussion on the future of digital comics.

Manta Comics Booths and Panels

Booth #11025: Dive into the World of "Under the Oak Tree"

Manta invites attendees to Booth #11025, which is set to be a hub of excitement centered around the enchanting realm of Under the Oak Tree, a captivating fantasy romance series and Manta's flagship title. Attendees can dive into the rich universe of this powerful intellectual property(IP) by engaging in an immersive experience and receiving exclusive merchandise, such as photo cards, posters, pin badges, and more.

Panel Discussion: "The New Digital Comics Landscape"

Sungho Lee, Manta's Head of Business Development in North America and Europe, will take the stage alongside industry luminaries in a panel discussion titled "The New Digital Comics Landscape." Moderated by Rob Salkowitz (Forbes, ICv2), the discussion will delve into the transformative landscape of digital comics and its implications for fans, creators, and publishers. The panel details are as follows:

A discussion featuring founders/executives from innovative companies reshaping the digital comics service landscape. Topics include contrasting approaches, market trends, and the digital future for comics and manga over the next decade.

Date: Friday, March 1st

Time: 5:15 – 6:15 PM

Location: Tahoma 1

Joining Sungho Lee on the panel are Travis Schmeister (Founder/CEO, Omnibus) and Chris Carter (Founder/CEO, Global Comix), promising a dynamic conversation that looks ahead to the future of digital storytelling.

Manta has reiterated its mission to deliver a unique and engaging experience at Emerald City Comic Con to raise its profile as one of the biggest English language digital comics publishers of manwha on the planet being read on people's smartphones, including introducing a French language platform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!