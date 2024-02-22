Posted in: Comics | Tagged: digital comics, Disobey the Duke if You Dare, Finding Camellia, French comics, I’ve Become a True Villainess, Lies Become You, manta, Mokrin, Under the Oak Tree, webcomics

Manta Launches Digital French Language Comics Hub for Global Readers

Manta has expanded to a French language hub for French-speaking speakers in France, Canada and French-speaking countries.

Article Summary Manta introduces French Language Comics Hub with curated titles for global Francophone audiences.

Follows Manta's Spanish launch, highlighting their ongoing commitment to multilingual expansion.

Popular series like Under the Oak Tree, among others, to debut in French with monthly updates.

Manta's success marked by 14m downloads and partnerships with creators like Leanne M. Krecic.

Manta has announced its French Language Comics Hub, offering ten curated titles to French-speaking audiences worldwide. This consists of the platform's subscription model with new releases monthly for audiences in France, Canada, and other French-speaking markets starting from February 21st. This is Manta's second localization initiative after its successful Spanish launch in Spring 2023 as part of the publisher's commitment to global expansion to deliver top-tier storytelling to a broader audience of fans.

Distinguished by its subscription model, Manta sets itself apart from other digital comic platforms, providing readers with the convenience of binge-reading to their heart's content with a simple subscription. Titles set to debut in French include Manta's acclaimed series, such as Under the Oak Tree, Lies Become You, I've Become a True Villainess, Mokrin, Finding Camellia, and Disobey the Duke if You Dare, with new releases scheduled every month. Manta is one of the main platforms for mainly Korean-produced digital comics whose format is to be read by scrolling down a page, which makes it ideal for smartphones.

Travis Kim, CEO of Manta, stated, "We consider Manta to be the ultimate destination for every fan who is deeply passionate about exceptional storytelling." Kim added, "With a library of best-in-class stories cherished by millions of English and Spanish-speaking fans, Manta has actively embraced a significant opportunity to connect with an even broader audience by introducing French as our next language expansion."

Manta's extensive library of compelling storytelling and its commitment to a fan-centric experience have propelled the platform's success globally, surpassing 14 million downloads as of January 2024. The platform's top intellectual properties(IP) have transcended the digital realm, being adapted into other mediums such as on-screen productions or physical books. With a proven track record of showcasing quality stories in comic form, Manta has become the preferred destination for major IP-seeking comic adaptations and creators looking for a home for their upcoming projects. Notably, acclaimed creator Leanne M. Krecic, known for Let's Play, has joined the platform with the upcoming title Dragon King Oath after leaving her previous publisher.

