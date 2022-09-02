Manuel Martin Peniche's Kabur Back In Print From Hexagon

We like to keep an eye on his Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in September 2022, that means Manuel Martin Peniche, the latest volume of Kabur and a return to Thule with three chapters collected in its fourth volume and two additional stories.

AUGUST 2022 NEW RELEASE: KABUR #4: RETURN TO THULE

7×10 squarebound comic, 84 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 9778-1-64932-152-7. US$12.95

stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; cover by Manuel Martin Peniche.

18. THE TOWER OF VOLODYNE: art by Manuel Martin Peniche (original dialogues by J.-M. Lainé)

19. THE WRATH OF KIMERA: art by Manuel Martin Peniche

20. RETURN TO THULE: art by Manuel Martin Peniche & Juan Roncagliolo Berger

+ AT THE BOTTOM OF THE MURKY SEA: art by Marta Bonfil

+ THE FOUNTAIN: story & art by Angelo Sierra de La Mar

One hundred million years before the world we know, the continent of Hyperborea existed. Kabur, the rebellious young prince of Ultima Thulé and his companion, the beautiful ex-slave girl Lagrid, thrived there. After defeating an evil doppelganger, Kabur must now return to the city of his birth from which he was banished by his father, the King. The journey, however, is long and fraught with many perils! In this collection of three new episodes, Kabur will successively encounter the diabolical wizard Volodyne, his childhood love, Princess Kimera, before finally returning to the court of Thule and reconciling with his father.

