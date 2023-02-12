Marauders #11 Preview: The Definition of Insanity Kate Pryde is inspired to try to do things differently in this preview of Marauders #11... an idea so crazy it might work!

Marauders #11

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kim Jacinto

PREGENESIS – PART I GENOSHA WAKES! NIGHTCRAWLER! FANG VERSUS BRIMSTONE LOVE – ROUND TWO! Years ago, Genosha suffered one of the most horrific attacks in mutant history at the hands of Cassandra Nova. Can mutantkind do better than waiting for resurrection? Captain Pryde thinks so, but it'll take the wildest mutant circuit we've seen yet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620278201111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278201121 – MARAUDERS 11 GOMEZ PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620278201131 – MARAUDERS 11 SHAVRIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

