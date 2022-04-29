Marauders #2 Preview: Intergalactic Incident

The Marauders have only just come to space and already a fight has broken out in this preview of Marauders #2. Do the mutants wreck the place everywhere they go? Maybe there's a reason they're so feared and hated! Check out the preview below.

Marauders #2

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kael Ngu

EXTINCTION AGENDA – PART 2! The Marauders race toward Shi'ar space on a collision course with an explosive secret, spurred by the crew's malicious eighth member: Cassandra Nova! What could possibly go wrong? But unfortunately for them, the Shi'ar Majestrix has raised an imperial armada to stop the Marauders in their tracks!

