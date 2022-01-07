Marauders #27 Preview: The Calm Before the Relaunch

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. The Marauders face their most terrifying opponent in Wednesday's Marauders #27… a number one issue relaunch! Check out the preview below.

Marauders #27

by Gerry Duggan & Matteo Lolli, cover by Russell Dauterman

THE SUN SETS ON THE MARAUDERS. The Marauders' first tour comes to a close as the shake-ups within the Hellfire Trading Company crystalize. Will any of the inner circle remain standing? And can the crew survive the changes happening around them?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609468402711

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960609468402721 – MARAUDERS 27 RUAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.