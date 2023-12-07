Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 2027, Agent, graphic novel, Lyra And The Lighthouse, Maria Fröhlich, middle grade

Maria Fröhlich Sells Rights To Lyra And The Lighthouse For 6 Figures

Captain Marvel artist Maria Fröhlich has sold rights to her debut middle-grade graphic novel, Lyra And The Lighthouse, for a six-figure sum.

Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, and Shadow Show artist Maria Fröhlich has sold the rights to her debut middle-grade graphic novel, Lyra And The Lighthouse, for an undisclosed six-figure sum. Lyra And The Lighthouse follows a lonely thirteen-year-old girl called Lyra, who moves to a haunted lighthouse on the coast of Sweden. There, she teams up with its resident ghost to defeat a nefarious captain, making her first real friend in the process.

Maria Fröhlich is based in Stockholm, Sweden, but has been working internationally since 2013. She spoke to Focus On Africa's Mark Wilberforce about her journey as a comic artist for BBC Radio.

Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends has acquired world English rights to Lyra And The Lighthouse in a preemptive six-figure offer to be published in 2027. Yup, that's the first time I have written 2027 as one of these announcements. Maria Fröhlich 's agent Jessica Errera, at Jane Rotrosen Agency, negotiated the deal.

Feiwel and Friends is a subsidiary of Macmillan Press, which states that it is a publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles. The imprint states that it is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace.

The Jane Rotrosen Agency has represented authors of fiction and nonfiction since 1974 with a client list that includes over 1,000 international and domestic bestsellers in all formats, from a dog-friendly townhouse in midtown Manhattan.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

