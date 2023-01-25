Mariko Tamaki Off Green Lantern? Dawn Of DC Plans Changed Already Jeremy Adams and Xermánico are the new crative team on a new Hal Jordan Green Lantern comic book as part of DC Comics' Dawn Of DC.

Nineteen days ago, DC Comics stated that in April, they would publish "Green Lantern: Hal Jordan by Mariko Tamaki."

Green Lantern fans will have their pick of Green Lanterns in 2023 when both Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and Green Lantern: John Stewart fly into comic book shops! Green Lantern: Hal Jordan by Mariko Tamaki (Crush & Lobo) and an artist yet to be announced will be available in April. Fan favorite Hal Jordan returns to Earth and to his blockbuster superhero action storytelling roots. Spinning out of that series and launching later in the year, Green Lantern: John Stewart is by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and an artist to be announced at a later date. The beloved John Stewart gets back to basics as the military-trained, gritty, but heroic Green Lantern.

Less than three weeks later, there's been a big change. Instead, DC Comics will have Jeremy Adams and Xermánico bringing back Hal Jordan again in his own ongoing series, Green Lantern, starting in May. While Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Osvaldo Montos will create a John Stewart back-up strip. I wonder what went down?

Jeremy Adams tweets "I'm very excited. and I feel very fortunate. And I'm grateful for the opportunity to this new challenge. The first credit I got on television was with #greenlantern the animated series, and to get to revisit Hal and his adventures means a lot."

The visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond) present a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe you can go home again, in Green Lantern. Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. At least if he's willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. Green Lantern #1 is available at local comic shops on May 9 and also features part one of John Stewart: The Good Soldier from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and artist Osvaldo Montos (Entropy)—a war journal epic begins anew.