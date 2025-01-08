Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: john romita jr, Mark Millar

Mark Millar And John Romita Jr On A "Hugely Controversial" New Comic

The Kick-Ass team of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr are working on a "hugely controversial" new comic from Millarworld, Netflix and Dark Horse

Article Summary Mark Millar and John Romita Jr are creating a "hugely controversial" new comic for Millarworld and Netflix.

Millar teams up with Valerio Giangiordano for a 2025 comic featuring Nemesis on an island of corrupted billionaires.

The final issue of Prodigy: Slaves of Mars with Stefano Landini is out today at Dark Horse Comics.

Millar's Vatican City, releasing in April, depicts a vampire siege on Rome's holy relic-protected safe zone.

Once upon a time, Mark Millar and John Romita Jr created a comic book published by Marvel called Kick-Ass. It did rather well, spawned two movies, the Millarworld line of comics sold to Netflix, spinoffs with Hit Girl, with subsequent series published by Image Comics, and serialised in Clint Magazine. And now the two are teaming up for something new. They are both working on the new comic now, and Mark Millar says that it will be "coming your way slightly earlier in the summer months. This one is going to be mega and HUGELY controversial. Nobody will have seen this coming, but we've spotted a huge gap in the market we plan to fill."

He's also working on a new project with Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery artist Valerio Giangiordano for Millarworld/Netflix, the last issue of which is published by Dark Horse Comics today. "I guarantee this is the most mental comic you will read in 2025! There's an island where billionaires go to do terrible things and they're blackmailed by the security services when they're there. But what happens when Nemesis and his teen sidekick decide to pay a visit and rob and murder all the guilty parties? I had such a great time working with this guy and have now signed him up to a huge epic I'm launching late Summer."

Also out today from Dark Horse is the final issue of his Prodigy: Slaves of Mars, with Stefano Landini. And in April, he will publish Narwhal/Per Berg on Vatican City. "Vampires have taken over the world, the human race is getting wiped out or farmed, but one last safe space remains… St Peter's in Rome. The vampires can't get behind the walls of Vatican City thanks to all the holy relics, but they're gathering outside and want the 2000 tourists trapped in here with all the terrified staff and clergy. It's Assault on Precinct 13 with vampires."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!