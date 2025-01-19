Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: huck, Mark Millar

Mark Millar And Rafael Albuquerque's Huck Gets A Sequel in May 2025

After ten years, Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque's Huck gets a sequel in May 2025 with Huck: Big Bad World from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque reunite for Huck's sequel, arriving in May 2025 from Dark Horse Comics.

Huck: Big Bad World sees our hero return to small-town life with his one good deed a day mission intact.

Discover new layers as Huck learns he and his mother aren't the only super-powered people in the world.

With stunning art by Rafael Albuquerque, issue one releases on May 14, 2025, featuring exclusive variant covers.

Huck was created by Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque from Millarworld and Image Comics in 2015, then part of the Netflix deal. It will now receive a sequel, Huck: Big Bad World from Dark Horse Comics in May 2025. The original Huck saw a simple man with extraordinary powers who vowed to use his special gifts to do a good deed each day while his neighbours returned the favour by keeping his abilities a secret. Until things changed…

"Dark Horse Comics and Mark Millar continue the expansion of the Millarworld comics universe through an all-new sequel to Huck with Huck: Big Bad World. Centered around a small town, autistic gas station clerk with powers and an ethos, one good deed a day. Whether it is something large or small, Huck's goals to make his community a better place have remained constant. Huck: Big Bad World is brought to life by Millar and artist Rafael Albuquerque, colorist Dave McCaig, and letterer Clem Robins. The six-issue series features cover art from Albuquerque for each issue, while the first installment also features a black & white variant of Albuquerque's cover art and a variant by longtime Millar collaborator Jae Lee."

"After being exposed as a super-powered person and hunting down the doctor who gave him—and his mother—their powers, it would seem like Huck could finally get back to the simple life he'd come to love, making folks in his small town feel safe and cared for by doing one good deed a day and being the real change anyone would want to see in the world. But then a mysterious man tells him he and his mother aren't the ONLY super-people out in the world; many are hiding, just like them. "Stoked to team up again with Mark on the sequel of our very first collaboration," exclaimed Albuquerque. "I missed these characters so much, and about 10 years later, returning to them still feels fresh and exciting."

Huck: Big Bad World #1 by Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque, coloured by Dave McCaig, is published by Dark Horse Comics on the 14th of May, 2025.

