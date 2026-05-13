Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible: Aaron Paul Teases Possible Scott Duvall/Powerplex Return

Is Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld) teasing a return to Prime Video's Invincible as Scott Duvall, aka Powerplex? It sure looks like it...

Article Summary Invincible Season 5 is set for 2027, with voice acting wrapped and major character returns already teased.

Aaron Paul’s Instagram Stories strongly hint Scott Duvall, aka Powerplex, could return to Invincible.

Matthew Rhys is back as Dinosaurus, Lee Pace returns as Thragg, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Conquest is out.

Aaron Paul previously declined more Invincible because voicing Powerplex was too intense and grueling for him.

Even though the fourth season wrapped not that long ago, Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible wasted little time offering fans on update on how Season 5 was looking. First up, the animated series will be back in 2027 – just don't ask for a release window quite yet. Regarding the voice acting for the season, it's wrapped (hopefully, that means some recording video teases in the not-too-distant future). As for who will be returning, we're getting Matthew Rhys back as Dinosaurus, with Lee Pace's Thragg also returning. As for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest, he will not be back (though fans still won't believe it). But what about Aaron Paul's (Breaking Bad, Westworld) Scott Duvall, aka Powerplex?

Heading into the end of 2025, Paul explained why he needed to step away from voicing the role (more on that below) – but based on what Paul posted on Instagram Stories, a return might very well be on the way.

Checking in with the Kinda Funny Games podcast in November 2025, Paul shared that he was asked to return as Powerplex and revealed why he turned down the offer. "They asked me to come back, but for the next season. But I got to tell you, that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love it. But it was just way too grueling on my psyche, you know?" Paul went on to discuss how voicing the character was "a little intense," adding that Powerplex wasn't "just messing around" and was "going through like turmoil, you know?" That became too great a personal burden for Paul to bear. "How I approach everything I do, I really put myself in that skin. And it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, you know, to be honest. Yeah. I did not I didn't want to do it anymore. I'm like, I love you guys. I really do. And the thing is, everyone involved in that camp is amazing, you know? But what it did to me, I didn't like. And so, I couldn't continue."

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