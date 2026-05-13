Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat Klassic Ermac Joins the Fight from McFarlane Toys

New fighters enter the blood soaked arena of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveils new 7” scale figures like Ermac

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Mortal Kombat Klassic Ermac to its 7-inch line, bringing the red ninja’s arcade look to life.

Ermac’s bizarre Mortal Kombat origin began as an arcade rumor tied to “ERMACS” in the original game’s diagnostics.

The Mortal Kombat figure features bright crimson gear, green eyes, extra hands, a base, and up to 22 points of articulation.

Pre-orders are live now at the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, with the Mortal Kombat Ermac release set for late May 2026.

There are few characters in Mortal Kombat history with an origin story as wonderfully bizarre as Ermac . Long before he became one of the franchise's deadly ninjas, Ermac was an urban legend born from pure arcade rumor chaos. Back in the early '90s, dedicated gamers spotted the word "ERMACS" hidden inside the original Mortal Kombat diagnostics menu. While this just meant "error macros," they were convinced that a secret red ninja was hiding somewhere in the machine. These rumors spread like wildfire, and NetherRealm Studios cashed in on it with Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. Now, McFarlane Toys is adding Ermac to their own roster as they unveil their newest Mortal Kombat Klassic figure. Ermac is not just another color-swapped ninja like Scorpion and Sub-Zero; he is a telekinetic nightmare composed of thousands of fused warrior souls. The new 7" tall figure channels Ermac's retro arcade appearance with bright crimson ninja gear, green eyes, alternate hands, and a display base. He is featured in arcade-inspired Klassic packaging, and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99 with a late May 2026 release.

Ermac (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"Ermac is the telekinetic ninja of the Mortal Kombat universe, made up of countless fused souls. Wrapped in red and full of mysterious power, he can lift, slam, and float his enemies with just his mind. Equal parts spooky and unstoppable, Ermac proves that sometimes the strongest punches come from the soul."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures.

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