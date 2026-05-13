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Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Launches The "Road to Worlds" Campaign

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has revealed its plans for the "Road to Worlds" campaign, as they start with Qualifiers launching on June 1

Article Summary Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links begins its Road to Worlds campaign on June 1, leading Duelists toward the World Championship in Tokyo.

Speed Duel and Rush Duel Qualifiers unfold in two stages, with top Stage 2 players earning a shot at Worlds 2026.

Daily login rewards include Crimson Dragon, Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, free Structure Decks, Gems, and tickets.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links also adds Event Mission rewards plus new boxes: Rush Mini BOX Eternal Genesis and Red Supernova.

Konami has revealed the full calendar of events for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as they make their way to the game's largest event, as the Road to Worlds campaign is underway. This is the full tournament preamble and setup to get players from competing against each other in simple qualifiers to the main championships, with everything kicking off on June 1. We have the full schedule for the campaign below, including items you'll get just for logging in daily.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Launches The "Road to Worlds" Campaign

The Qualifiers will be held across both categories in two stages, guaranteeing engaging and intense Duels. Achieving a high rank in Stage 2 of either Qualifier will allow a select number of Duelists to qualify for the WCS, held in Tokyo, Japan, with a chance to become World Champion.

Qualifiers Period

Speed Duel Qualifiers: Stage 1: June 1 – 15 Stage 2: June 12 – 15

Rush Duel Qualifiers: Stage 1: June 1 – 8 Stage 2: June 5 – 8



Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links celebrates the qualifiers with an in-game campaign, offering new cards for Duelists in Speed Duel and Rush Duel. Simply logging in during the campaign period will reward Duelists with Crimson Dragon (Speed / Prismatic) and other special rewards, such as a free Speed Duel Structure Deck. Duelist can also obtain Dark Magician (Rush /Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style), Dark Magician Girl (Rush / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style), and a free Rush Duel Structure Deck. (Please note, these prizes are offered in different periods. To get more campaign details and periods, please check the in-game notification.) The campaign will also feature daily login bonuses and Event Missions with incentives. You can find the full list of rewards below:

Campaign Log-In Bonuses

Card " Crimson Dragon " (Speed / Prismatic)

" (Speed / Prismatic) Card " Dark Magician " (Rush / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style)

" (Rush / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style) Card " Dark Magician Girl " (Rush / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style)

" (Rush / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style) 1x Speed Duel Structure Deck (Junk Enforcers)

1x Rush Duel Structure Deck (Quest of Transam)

1x Chronicle Card Processing (Animated)

2x 500 Gems

2x Character Unlock Ticket

2x Skill Ticket

Log in daily during the campaign period to obtain the following items:

Day 1 – 1x SR Dream Ticket (Rush/Glossy)

Day 2 – 1x Chronicle Card (Name Color: Gold)

Day 3 – 1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Speed/Glossy)

Day 4 – 1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Rush/Glossy)

Day 5 – 100x BOX Chips

Day 6 – 1x SR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy)

Day 7 – 1x UR Dream Ticket (Rush/Glossy)

Day 8 – 1x Chronicle Card (Rim Color: Gold)

Day 9 – 1x UR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy)

Day 10 – 1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Rush/Prismatic)

Day 11 – 1x Chronicle Card (Surface: Full Starlight)

Day 12 – 1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Speed/Prismatic)

Event Missions Rewards

Speed Duel Play Speed Duel 3x = 5x Card Pack Ticket Play Speed Duel 5x = 5x Card Pack Ticket Play 5x Ranked Duels or Character Deck Duels = 100x Chronicle Chips

Rush Duel Play Rush Duel 3x = 5x Card Pack Ticket Play Rush Duel 5x = 5x Card Pack Ticket Play 5x Ranked Duels or Character Deck Duels = 100x Chronicle Chips



Besides this initiative, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links offers two new Boxes from each date. Rush Duel will receive Rush Mini BOX Eternal Genesis today, whereas Speed Duel offers Main BOX Red Supernova from May 21.

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