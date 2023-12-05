Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Netflix | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld, netflix

Mark Millar Pulls Netflix Millarworld Comics From Image To Dark Horse

Mark Millar is pulling his entire Image Comics Millarworld/Netflix line from Image Comics to Dark Horse Comics for 2025.

Article Summary Mark Millar shifts Millarworld/Netflix line from Image to Dark Horse Comics for 2024.

Netflix owns Millarworld; Dark Horse to publish existing and five new titles in 2024.

Millar teases future projects and media expansions as pandemic and strikes end.

Anticipate Dark Horse Library Editions of Millar's top series, plus potential crossovers.

I'd been hearing some rather grouchy noises from folks at Image Comics about Mark Millar of late. Possibly regarding some of the notes he'd made about how people who had gone off to do creator-owned comics should return to Marvel and DC Comics for a run or two to help save the comics industry.

But one way or another, Mark Millar is pulling his entire Image Comics Millarworld/Netflix line from Image Comics to Dark Horse Comics for 2024, following his recently completed The Ambassadors, Night Club, Magic Order, Nemesis and Big Game.

It is one of the publishers where Millarworld began, with Chosen at Dark Horse, later American Jesus at Image and then Chosen One on Netflix, who paid around $25 million for the imprint. Still owned by Netflix, the books will now be published by Dark Horse.



Mark Millar told Forbes, "Can I just say that I've been a Dark Horse fan since the beginning, and this has been a decades-long love affair finally consummated? I've loved what Mike and the team have been doing for years and so many of my friends are over there, having a great time. I really just wanted to join the party and not only haul my massive, shelf-groaning library with me, but also commit to several years of really exciting stuff in the wake of our Big Game crossover event."

Dark Horse publisher Mike Richardson stated, "I've admired Mark's work for years and I'm very excited to bring his Millarworld of stories to Dark Horse. Mark's world-building and character creation has put him at the forefront of the comics industry and we couldn't be happier about welcoming him and his team to Dark Horse. As a big fan, I'm looking forward to seeing what surprises he has in store for us."

This will include five new or newish titles for 2024, including Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery, drawn by Valerio Giangiordano – Nemesis was originally a Marvel title, of course. Bleeding Cool already reported Sharkey Vs Space Bandits for 2024. Mark Millar says, "Beyond this, I'm working hard on the 2025 launches right now, four completely new series you're going to love. This feels like a partnership made in heaven already and now [that] the strikes are over and the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we can start to roll out all the associated shows and movies at Netflix, too. I'm buzzing, but this might just be the booze."

Dark Horse will also begin by publishing Library Editions of The Magic Order, Nemesis: Reloaded, Night Club, Wanted, Big Game, and The Ambassadors. Might we also get a crossover with Mark Millar's Ultimate Marvel stablemate Brian Bendis and his creator-owned line at Dark Horse?

The Magic Order Volumes 1 and 2 (June 25 & August 13)

Nemesis: Reloaded (July 10)

Night Club Volume 1 (July 30)

Wanted & Big Game Library Edition (TBD)

The Ambassadors Library Edition (TBD)

The Magic Order Library Edition (TBD)

No mention of The Unfunnies of course.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!