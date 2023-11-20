Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Netflix, Superman | Tagged: big game, Mark Millar, millarworld, nemesis, pepe larraz, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, space bandits

Mark Millar's Sharkey Vs Space Bandits For 2024, Nemesis III For 2025

Mark Millar has replied to questions about more crossovers after Big Game with Pepe Larraz, and teases Sharkey Vs Space Bandits.

Article Summary Mark Millar teases a Sharkey Vs Space Bandits crossover for 2024 and Nemesis III for 2025.

Millarworld's Big Game crossover remains unique as Millar plans few character cross-overs.

Sharkey The Space Hunter to encounter Space Bandits Thena Khole and Cody Blue.

Post-Netflix era for Millarworld uncertain, Millar hints at potential DC Comics work.

On being asked if future volumes of the Millarworld comic book series will intertwine with each other, after the crossover events of Big Game with Pepe Larraz (Spoilers ahead), Mark Millar stated on social media, "No, I think it's important to keep them apart again for the most part so Big Game stays special. Think how Crisis and Secret Wars felt. There's one single POSSIBLE crossover of characters later down the line, but I don't want to spoil that. Oh, plus Sharkey Vs Space Bandits, of course, which I'm starting on Monday."

Sharkey The Space Hunter is the blue-collar bounty hunter who tracks criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck aided and abetted by a ten-year-old partner, Billy, who we saw picking up a fugitive at the end of Big Game.

But it looks like they were actually here for the Space Bandits, Thena Khole and Cody Blue, among the universe's most wanted felons and leaders of intergalactic criminal heists, and chilling in Ibiza.

As to whether or not the Fraternity of Wanted know that the guy running for president from Chosen/American Jesus/Chosen One is the Antichrist? Mark Millar replies "this gets covered in the final Nemesis volume, which I just finished. It's out 2025 btw."

Well, looks like Nemesis won't make good on his Big Game promise for Christmas 2024… it will be 2025 instead!

So, with no Mark Millar Millarworld titles solicited for December 2023, January 2024 or February 2024, that does confirm two new books, Sharkey Vs Space Bandits and a final Nemesis series. But still no sign of The Unfunnies.

I understand that Mark Millar's contract with Netflix will be up by 2025, so what the future for the Millarworld books is after then, given that Netflix now owns all the rights, may no longer have Mark Millar on staff, and may not have licensing out comic books as a publishing priority, will be interesting. It is expected that this is when Mark Millar will move from WFH Millarworld comics to WFH DC Comics titles, with Superman promised for 2025 as well.

Mark Millar may need the money after Blacks, the London private members club he invested in went bankrupt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!