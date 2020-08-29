Mark Millar's Plans For Jupiter's Legacy 3, Prodigy 2 and John Romita

In Mark Millar's video interview with Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet's Andrew Sumner for the 42nd anniversary of Forbidden Planet, Millar talked about his upcoming plans – that would have involved him taking a year off this year, but then everyone else went and did that as well. Mark Millar lays out what's coming from him, in the comic books.

"The next thing I'm going to be published actually will be May next year I'm going to be doing the final volume of Jupiter's Legacy and that's really exciting because the TV show will be out by then it'll a huge mainstream awareness and when the final volume comes out it's going to be super exciting you know it wouldn't quite be game of thrones level yet but in time hopefully it will be one of those things people will be "how the hell does this end

"And so we haven't announced who the artist is on that yet you know Frank Quitely is involved he's doing designs and covers and all this kind of thing but we have another artist on it who I adore I absolutely love him. So we will make an announcement on all that stuff I think around about November and will launch in May which is going to be the beginning of all the new books that we're doing too. I'm also working on, I've already done Magic Order 2 with Olivier Coipel, he's drawing that right now.

"I'm writing Prodigy 2 at the moment and I want to have both collections out in time for the Prodigy movie coming out in 2022.

"I've done a whole new series nobody knows about it yet with one of my favourite artists ever, we'll probably announce that roundabout November and December but I wrote it six months ago and he's drawing that just now so we're banking all this stuff

"Johnny Romita and I are going to do another project together at Netflix as well we've had a good run. You know, we did Wolverine together, we did Kick-Ass together, so this will be our third time getting together and doing something that's going to be exciting.

"Actually you know the great thing about an international pandemic is that there's nothing else to do right so I've just been working so hard I'm avoiding doing the school work with the kids and all that you know it's like a nightmare. I've been leaving all that to my wife and my sister-in-law and I've just been hiding downstairs and just getting as much work done as I can so I'm actually about three months ahead or something.

"It's like being constipated. I've got it all just backed up here for like a year."