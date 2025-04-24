Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Mark Spears, vampirella

Mark Spears Does J Scott Campbell For Vampirella #2

Mark Spears does J Scott Campbell for Vampirella #2 from Dynamite next month... but it comes with a warning

Mark Spears is all over Vampirella right now and, in time for FOC, and orders of 90,000 for issue 1, Dynamite Entertainment has added a new cover by the Monsters man to Vampirella #2, based on J. Scott Campbell's infamous Amazing Spider-Man #601…

They also warn that "this second issue contains some serious subject matter, featuring a scene of sexual assault, naturally by way of the story Priest is trying to tell, and handled with the most grace possible. We are making sure to mark a content warning early in the issue to warn any readers that may not be comfortable with this topic in their reading. We are also working with press to set up previews and reviews of the issue, and interviews or comments from Priest on the matter. These will be synced to the release of the issue."

And because this is Dynamite and they have some Diamond Comic Distributors unpaid bills to make up for, they have a bunch of variants for the comic in question…

A B C

A: LUCIO PARRILLO – FEB250179

B: GREG LAND – FEB250180

C: JENNY FRISON – FEB250181

D: ELIAS CHATZOUDIS – FEB250182

E: COSPLAY (RACHEL HOLLON) – FEB250183

L 10 COPY INC: JAY ANACLETO – FEB250191

W BONUS VAR: MARK SPEARS – MAR257227

X BONUS VAR: SPEARS FOIL ($9.99) – MAR257228

Y BONUS VAR: SPEARS VIRGIN FOIL ($29.99) – MAR257229

Z BONUS VAR: PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – MAR257230

ZA 7 COPY INC: CHATZOUDIS B&W – MAR257231

ZB 10 COPY INC: PARRILLO UV VIRGIN – MAR257232

ZC 10 COPY INC: SPEARS RED – MAR257233

ZD 10 COPY INC: SPEARS BLUE VIRGIN – MAR257234

ZE 15 COPY INC: SPEARS RED VIRGIN – MAR257235

ZF 20 COPY INC: SPEARS BLUE VIRGIN – MAR257236

ZG 25 COPY INC: SPEARS VIRGIN – MAR257237

