Mark Spears' Monsters Dominates The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And for this first edition, most of them all seem to be one comic, Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf and what's inside those blind bags… take it away, Xavier!
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
This blind bag has taken over the Top Ten and most of the aftermarket! Mark Spears has been an extremely influential artist this past year. His work on MARK SPEARS MONSTERS has made his art style a hot commodity in the comic book collecting world. Following the latest trend in comics, Mark Spears released his new series under the promotional strategy of blind bags. The blind bags were released with over 90 variant covers, varying in rarity from common cardstock covers to extremely rare "unholy grails". There are fans willing to spend any price to get the cover they want, while others are happy to chase the cheaper blind bags and take a chance on pulling an extremely rare cover! We tracked 342 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 257% with a high sale of $25 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.
- SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN: A MONSTER HUNTER WALKS INTO A BAR #1 – FLOPS – 2025 NYCC – SIKTC COMIC PACK – SPOT UV (LIMITED 400) | BOOM! STUDIOS | OCTOBER 2025
Flops has had a great year of debuting new comic book art. In an era where fans enjoy the retro looking art styles, Flops fits right in. You may recall his top trending comic in January of this year, when his cover art for CANTO: A PLACE LIKE HOME #6 landed it in the Top Ten of that week's releases. This time he brings his signature art style to SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN. The style is perfect, meshing the neon colors and placing Erica Slaughter right at the center of it all. What brings it all together is that this book is also a spot UV cover, limited to 400 copies! This book got so hot on the aftermarket that it is the only non-Mark Spears book to feature on the Top Ten this week! We tracked 9 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $120 for a Raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $116.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A48 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
As fans opened their blind bags, many covers hit the aftermarket. The idea behind it being, sell off a trending cover you don't want, so you can fund the cover you do want. The massive explosion of blind bag covers took over the aftermarket and the most popular covers saw top returns, like this "Happy Anniversary" cover. We tracked 11 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $65 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $58.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A43 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
Here is another cover that is getting hot on the aftermarket. Being that the title of the new series is THE MONSTER AND THE WOLF, it was predictable that covers featuring the werewolf would be headed to the [full] moon! We tracked 13 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $100 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A52 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
Hexy has featured in many of Mark Spears' covers. She is the voluptuous witch that graces the covers of MARK SPEARS MONSTERS. Now, she returns to homage a great cover by Dan Stevens. In Spears' signature style, he features Hexy in place of Elvira, paying homage to HOUSE OF MYSTERY #11. We tracked 12 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $58 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $50.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A59 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
Freaky Frank features on two variants of the blind bag set, this foil cover and the "unholy grail" variant. There are no recorded sales of the "unholy grail" variant since it is a 1 of 1 copy. Therefore, if you are a fan of Freaky Frank, you are better off hunting down this foil variant, like so many others! We tracked 17 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $50 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A33 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
This cover is another top trending book, emerging from the 90+ variants that hit stands last week. The image of a samurai-like zombie/vampire (?) struck a chord with collectors. This variant has continued strong sales after other variants seemed to have fizzled out. We tracked 20 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $43 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A46 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
Of all the creatures that feature on Mark Spears' blind bag variants, the classic Jack O' Lantern holds a humble spot on the Top Ten. Perhaps it is the upcoming holiday but fans were quick to seize this foil cover on the aftermarket. It's simple, yet haunting, as it seems that the pumpkin is lit by the fires of hell itself. We tracked 11 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $42 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $41.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A44 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
A fan favorite across-the-board has been Dracula! The original creature of the night has graced many of Mark Spears' covers and has always been a popular cover to collect. In this iteration, the king of monsters asserts his superiority by mounting the heads of other monsters on the wall behind his "throne". It's a striking cover that sticks out among all the other variants in the blind bags. We tracked 13 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $50 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.
- MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 – MARK SPEARS – BLIND BAG COVER A60 – FOIL | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2025
If you're a fan of Freaky Frank, you're bound to be a fan of Wailing Wolfy. Wailing Wolfy features in 3 of the blind bag cover variants. He is featured in a regular cardstock cover, a foil cover, and is also one of the "unholy grails", limited to 1 copy. If you want a bit of rarity but don't want to hunt down a LTD 1 copy of Wolfy, this foil cover is for you! We tracked 23 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100% with a high sale of $39 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.
