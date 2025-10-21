Mark Spears' Monsters Dominates The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged:

Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf #1 Blind Bag Dominates The 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf #1 blind bag variants are dominating comic sales charts.

Over 90 unique covers, including rare “unholy grail” editions, are driving collector frenzy and high demand.

The aftermarket is buzzing, with several foil covers and character variants sparking intense trading and price spikes.

Only one non-Mark Spears title made the top 10, highlighting the overwhelming popularity of Spears’ new release.

Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And for this first edition, most of them all seem to be one comic, Mark Spears' Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf and what's inside those blind bags… take it away, Xavier!

